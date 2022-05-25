India’s first manned space mission will be launched in 2023: Jitendra Singh
Union minister of state for science and technology Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that India’s human space flight programme will make India a global leader in space-based services.
The Union minister, was speaking at a seminar on the role of science and technology in Atmanirbhar Bharat at DAV College, where he awarded degrees to 791 students.
Singh said, “India’s first manned space mission will be launched in 2023, which will be followed by other space missions. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the space programme has received impetus and the advanced technology is being used in roads and highways, railways, health care, and agriculture.”
“India is a leading nation as far as application of space technology is concerned. No other country in the world has such a wide and diverse application of space technology in development and infrastructure programmes,” said Singh.
Asserting that tech start ups are critical to India’s economy, he said, “A new wave of tech start ups have come up come in PM Modi’s regime. New innovations in the field of technology are helping the advancement of different sectors. The government is sparing no effort in establish a modern science and technology infrastructure in the country.”
“The day is not far when India will have tech governance at all levels,” he said, adding that the government was generating employment opportunities in the country to check brain drain.
Former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna and DAV College managing committee president Anoop Kumar were also in attendence.
Panjab University row: AAP govt failed to represent its case in court, says Sukhbir Badal
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for failing to represent its case in the Punjab and Haryana high court, leading to observations asking the union government to consider converting Panjab University into a central varsity.
How Punjab CM confronted health minister Singla before sacking him
According to officers privy to the development, the audio clip in which the complainant — superintending engineer Rajinder Singh — recorded his conversation about handing over ₹5 lakh to the minister and his officer on special duty Pardeep Kumar had reached the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's on Monday evening, after the official raised the issue with his seniors in the Punjab Health System Corporation. The minister reportedly admitted that it was his voice.
Ludhiana: Proclaimed offender in 80-yr-old man’s kidnapping case arrested
A man who had been declared proclaimed offender in a five-year-old kidnapping case of an 80-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Maninder Singh of Bazigar Basti, Machhiwara. An FIR was lodged based the statement of Tajinder Singh of Patiala. He had told police that he was in Ludhiana to attend the cremation of his grandson on August 11, 2017. A pedestrian was also injured in the accident.
Chandigarh MC marks its Foundation Day
The municipal corporation on Tuesday marked its Foundation Day at the Tagore Theatre, Sector 18. Mayor Sarabjit Kaur was the chief guest at the event, while MC commissioner Anindita Mitra was the guest of honour during the cultural programme organised by the civic body employees. She also paid homage to the first mayor for the House elected in 1996, Kamla Sharma.
HC to Punjab govt: Provide 2 more security personnel to ex-MLA Cheema
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to add two more personnel to former Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema's existing security cover. A two-time MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi, Cheema had argued that his security cover had been decategorised without issuing a show cause notice. The court has asked the state government to respond by July 22, and directed it to provide two more security men to the former MLA.
