Industrial manufacturing cluster to be set up near Hisar airport

To boost industrial development in Haryana, an Industrial Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) spread across 3,000-acre will be established near Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar at an estimated cost of around ₹4,680 crore. Project to attract ₹ 32,000 crore investment and generate about 10,000 employment opportunities (HT File)

The IMC will be developed in two phases jointly by the Haryana government and the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), an official spokesperson said, adding that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a meeting in this connection on Tuesday.

The Union government in partnership with state governments is developing integrated industrial corridors based on multi-modal connectivity to accelerate manufacturing growth and ensure planned urbanisation. Under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor, industrial townships will be developed in six cities across seven states, with the IMC in Hisar being the largest project, to be developed over nearly 3,000 acres.

The spokesperson said that this project is expected to attract investments of around ₹32,000 crore and generate over 10,000 employment opportunities. The IMC will have all essential and modern infrastructure including roads, a water treatment plant, and a solid waste management plant (STP). A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between NICDC and the Haryana government will be signed soon.

The chief minister directed the officers concerned to expedite the formal procedures. Out of the 7,200-acre demarcated in Hisar, around 4,212-acre area is occupied by Maharaja Agrasen Airport, while the IMC will be established on the remaining approximately 2,988-acre. Proximity to the airport will provide a significant advantage to industries, he said.

Haryana to benefit significantly from two industrial corridors

In the meeting it was further shared that under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor being developed by NICDC, an integrated multi-modal logistics hub is being set up on approximately 886-acre in Nangal Chaudhary, Haryana. Thus, Haryana stands to gain greatly from the presence of two major industrial corridors, which will boost investment and generate employment in the state.

The chief minister said that the development of industries is crucial for realising the vision of a ‘Viksit Haryana’ under the ‘Viksit Bharat’ mission. He said the state government is committed to establishing 10 Industrial Model Townships (IMTs) in Haryana and directed the concerned officers to take necessary steps in this direction.

Chief principal secretary (to CM) Rajesh Khullar; principal secretary (to CM) Arun Kumar Gupta; additional principal secretary (to CM) Dr Saket Kumar; principal secretary (civil aviation) Shyamal Misra, managing director and CEO (NICDC) Rajat Kumar Saini were among others present in the meeting.