Industrial units asked to follow waste water reuse norms

Haryana Water Resources Authority chairperson Keshni Anand Arora has directed representatives of industrial units and infrastructure sector of Gurugram to strictly follow the norms related to reuse of treated waste water.

Addressing a meeting of representatives and officers of industrial units and infrastructure sectors in Gurugram, Arora said action will be taken against those not complying with the rules and directed representatives from industrial units and infrastructure sectors to use the treated water as per rules laid for construction activities, including industrial parks.

Arora said rapidly depleting groundwater levels in 14 districts, including Gurugram, of the state is a matter of concern. For a permanent solution to this problem, she said, irrigation, agriculture, horticulture, forest and fisheries departments and other departments concerned have been directed to work towards preparing an action plan.

She said directions have been given to all industrial units in state to obtain no-objection certificate for extraction of groundwater. Earlier in the state, no-objection certificates for groundwater extraction was issued by the Central Ground Water Board, but now it is being issued by the Haryana Water Resources Authority.

She added that so far, more than 200 applicants have been given NOC across state.