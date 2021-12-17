Infants’ death case: NHRC again seeks proof of payment of compensation from J&K govt

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to produce proof of payment of compensation to the kin of a dozen infants, who died after consuming toxic cough syrup in Ramanagar area of Udhampur in December 2019 and January 2020.

“NHRC vide its recent direction on December 8 has directed its registry to issue final reminder to chief secretary of J&K as well as additional secretary, department of health and medical education, J&K, to submit the proof of payment of ₹3 lakh to next of kin of each deceased infants within six weeks positively failing which this commission will be constrained to invoke its coercive powers, calling for the personal appearance of the authority concerned before the commission,” said eminent social activist Sukesh C Khajuria, who had taken up the matter, quoting an NHRC order .

NHRC has also directed UT administration that the additional/complete report as directed by the commission in the matter be sent latest by January 29 next year for further consideration by the commission.

Khajuria had approached the NHRC for ordering appropriate compensation to the victims and fixing of responsibility of the state authorities in the case.

The kids had consumed toxic syrup manufactured by a Himachal Pradesh-based pharmaceutical company.