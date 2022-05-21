Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Tangdhar

Officials said that the army launched a search operation in the forests of Tangdhar that resulted in an encounter wherein an unidentified infiltrator was killed
The army said the operation was still underway and security personnel were looking for possibility of presence of more infiltrators in Tangdhar area. (Image for representational purpose only)
Updated on May 21, 2022 04:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt in north Kashmir’s Tangdhar sector on Friday morning by killing an unidentified infiltrator.

Officials said that the army launched a search operation in the forests of Tangdhar that resulted in an encounter wherein an unidentified infiltrator was killed.

The army said the operation was still underway and army patrols were looking for possibility of presence of more infiltrators in the area. “The search operation is still going on,” officials said.

Last week, three militants were killed in north Kashmir’s Bandipore forests. Police had said that the militants including a local, who had recently sneaked back into Valley.

Compared to previous years, there have been lesser incidents of reported infiltration attempts made in north Kashmir this year despite less snowfall during winters on the traditional infiltration routes.

