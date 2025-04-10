Inmate escapes from Jind jail; probe ordered

An undertrial prisoner, who was facing attempt to murder and dacoity charges escaped from Jind jail on Tuesday evening, prompting Haryana jails minister Arvind Sharma to order a high-level inquiry into the matter. Taking cognizance of the matter, Haryana jails minister Arvind Sharma ordered a high -level probe into the matter and he sought a detailed report from jail authorities. (Getty Images/Vetta)

The jail inmate identified as Rakesh of Punjab’s Khanauri was arrested by Jind police from near Khatkar toll plaza on June 2, 2022, following an encounter. He and his aide Sonu had sustained bullet injuries in their legs. He was also accused of firing at a police party in Jind’s Uchana when the cops went to arrest the miscreants, who looted ₹2.5 crore from Rohtak.

A jail official in know of the matter said that a power cut was observed in the jail on Tuesday evening and Rakesh, who earlier worked as an electrician climbed on a ladder to check the power line, adding the inmate managed to flee from the walls of the jail while checking the power line.

“The police have been apprised about the incident and raids are being conducted to arrest the inmate,” said the official.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Haryana jails minister Arvind Sharma ordered a high -level probe into the matter and he sought a detailed report from jail authorities. Sharma said that carelessness or dereliction of duty will not be tolerated, and guilty officials will not be spared.