Inmates of Kurukshetra jail to run in-house radio station

A group of inmates of the Kurukshetra district jail will be given training as radio jockey to run an in-house radio station from the jail premises.

As per information, the jail authorities, in collaboration with ‘Tinka Tinka Foundation’, has launched the Tinka Jail Radio project. Now, an audition of the interested inmates will be done to identify the group to run the radio station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to jail superintendent Somnath Jagat, the decision to set up a radio station in the jail has been taken and the audition of inmates will start soon.

He said there are 670 inmates in the jail, including 32 women. A group of inmates will be finalised by founder of ‘Tinka Tinka Foundation’ Dr Vartika Nanda. She said besides some RJs, they will also require some technical experts to run the studio and after audition, selected inmates will be given proper training.

She said the radio station will be made operational in January next year. About the content of the programmes, she said every jail has a different atmosphere as Kurukshetra has historical importance and also known as the land of Gita, the content of the radio programmes will also aware the inmates about the historical importance of Kurukshetra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Panipat district jail had become the first jail in state to have a radio station operated by inmates for inmates in January this year. Later, the radio stations were also set up in six more district jails.

Officials said each jail barrack will have one speaker and the radio will be broadcasted for one hour every day. Nanda said Tihar jail was the first to start such a radio station in 2013 and later, the foundation had started a station in Agra jail in July 2019.