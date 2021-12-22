Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Inmates of Kurukshetra jail to run in-house radio station
chandigarh news

Inmates of Kurukshetra jail to run in-house radio station

A group of inmates of the Kurukshetra district jail will be given training as radio jockey to run an in-house radio station from the jail premises
According to jail superintendent Somnath Jagat, the decision to set up a radio station in the jail has been taken and the audition of inmates will start soon. (iStock)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A group of inmates of the Kurukshetra district jail will be given training as radio jockey to run an in-house radio station from the jail premises.

As per information, the jail authorities, in collaboration with ‘Tinka Tinka Foundation’, has launched the Tinka Jail Radio project. Now, an audition of the interested inmates will be done to identify the group to run the radio station.

According to jail superintendent Somnath Jagat, the decision to set up a radio station in the jail has been taken and the audition of inmates will start soon.

He said there are 670 inmates in the jail, including 32 women. A group of inmates will be finalised by founder of ‘Tinka Tinka Foundation’ Dr Vartika Nanda. She said besides some RJs, they will also require some technical experts to run the studio and after audition, selected inmates will be given proper training.

She said the radio station will be made operational in January next year. About the content of the programmes, she said every jail has a different atmosphere as Kurukshetra has historical importance and also known as the land of Gita, the content of the radio programmes will also aware the inmates about the historical importance of Kurukshetra.

RELATED STORIES

Panipat district jail had become the first jail in state to have a radio station operated by inmates for inmates in January this year. Later, the radio stations were also set up in six more district jails.

Officials said each jail barrack will have one speaker and the radio will be broadcasted for one hour every day. Nanda said Tihar jail was the first to start such a radio station in 2013 and later, the foundation had started a station in Agra jail in July 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP