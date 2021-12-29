Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Innovation index: Panjab University first among technical universities
chandigarh news

Innovation index: Panjab University first among technical universities

PU followed by Delhi Technological University and Netaji Subhas University of Technology among government institutions in third edition of the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements
Gandhi Bhavan on Panjab University campus. The university has topped the country for innovation among government technical universities in the third edition of the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements. (HT file photo)
Updated on Dec 29, 2021 03:48 PM IST
ByDar Ovais

Panjab University (PU) has been ranked first for innovation among government and aided (state-run and deemed) universities under technical category in India, in the third edition of the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA).

Also read: Omicron fears: Sharp jump in Covid-19 cases prompts restrictions across India

Union minister of state for education Subhas Sarkar announced the ARIIA-2021 results on Wednesday. The ranking has classified the participating institutions under two major categories, technical and non-technical.

PU is followed by Delhi Technological University and Netaji Subhas University of Technology in the second and third places in the same category.

Last year, the university had secured the second position among government and aided universities of the country.

Among the centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, has been ranked the best institute for innovation for the third year in a row.

The rankings have been prepared after evaluating the institutions under nine parameters, including developing an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset through activities, infrastructure and facilities to promote innovation and entrepreneurship and academic programmes related to innovation and entrepreneurship.

RELATED STORIES

ARIIA-2021 saw unprecedented participation as compared to the earlier two editions.

Of the 3,551 institutions registered, 1,438 institutions, including all IITs, NITs and IISc, participated, which is more than double as compared to the last edition and four times as compared to the first edition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron cases in India
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Twinkle Khanna
Sushmita Sen
IND vs SA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP