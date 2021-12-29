Innovation index: Panjab University first among technical universities

Panjab University (PU) has been ranked first for innovation among government and aided (state-run and deemed) universities under technical category in India, in the third edition of the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA).

Union minister of state for education Subhas Sarkar announced the ARIIA-2021 results on Wednesday. The ranking has classified the participating institutions under two major categories, technical and non-technical.

PU is followed by Delhi Technological University and Netaji Subhas University of Technology in the second and third places in the same category.

Last year, the university had secured the second position among government and aided universities of the country.

Among the centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, has been ranked the best institute for innovation for the third year in a row.

The rankings have been prepared after evaluating the institutions under nine parameters, including developing an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset through activities, infrastructure and facilities to promote innovation and entrepreneurship and academic programmes related to innovation and entrepreneurship.

ARIIA-2021 saw unprecedented participation as compared to the earlier two editions.

Of the 3,551 institutions registered, 1,438 institutions, including all IITs, NITs and IISc, participated, which is more than double as compared to the last edition and four times as compared to the first edition.