Innovation index: Panjab University first among govt, aided universities

Panjab University (PU) has been ranked first for innovation among government and aided (state-run and deemed) universities under technical category in India, in the third edition of the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA).

Union minister of state for education, Subhas Sarkar announced the ARIIA-2021 results on Wednesday. The ranking has classified the participating institutions under two major categories - technical and non-technical. PU is followed by Delhi Technological University and Netaji Subhas University of Technology in the second and third places in the same category.

Last year, the university had secured the second position among government and aided universities of the country. In the first ARIIA rankings released in 2019, PU was ranked ninth among the government-funded institutions and third among all Indian varsities.

Parameters

Taking the Indian innovation and start-up ecosystem in higher education institutions into account, various parameters comprising input, process, output, and outcome parameters are included in the framework. The major parameters include activities to promote and support innovation and start-up in the campus, pre-incubation and incubation infrastructures and facilities available in campus and research outputs; publications and intellectual properties generated.

“Punjab University has a well-established Institution’s Innovation Council at University Institute of Engineering and Technology and University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, cluster innovation centre, entrepreneurship development centre, design innovation centre, technology enabling centres, centre for skill development among other facilities,” a statement by the varsity read.

PU’s director of Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), Ashish Jain, said, “It is not an overnight process but the result of cumulative efforts of the last three years when concentrated actions were taken for improving the innovation culture in the university. PU’s focus on incubation and promoting start-ups has increased in recent years.”

PU vice-chancellor Professor Raj Kumar said, “Despite the record number of entries for Atal rankings this year, PU has topped the list among the state universities. This is the result of efforts put in by the faculty and staff of the university towards the campaign of innovation which we had started three years back.”

Among the centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs) and institutions of national importance, under the technical category, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, has been ranked the best institute for innovation for the third year in a row. Among the self-financed/private universities, under technical category, Chitkara University was ranked second and Chandigarh University (CU) was ranked seventh. ARIIA-2021 saw unprecedented participation as compared to the earlier two editions. Of the 3,551 institutions registered, 1,438 institutions, including all IITs, NITs and IISc, participated, which is more than double as compared to the last edition and four times as compared to the first edition.