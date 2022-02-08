Innovations to transform livestock economy in focus at GADVASU

An international conference and 26th annual convention of the Indian Society of Veterinary Immunology and Biotechnology (ISVIB) was organised at College of Animal Biotechnology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, on Tuesday.

Focusing on “Transforming livestock economy through innovations in immunology and biotechnology”, the conference was inaugurated by Dr Rameshwar Singh, founder vice-chancellor of Bihar Animal Sciences University, Patna; in the presence of Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice chancellor, GADVASU; Dr Baljit Singh, vice president (research), University of Saskatchewan, Canada; Dr Omesh Bharti, state epidemiologist, Himachal Pradesh; Dr Quaza Nizamuddin Hasan Nizam, president, Federation of Asian Veterinary Associations; and Dr RK Singh, president, ISVIB.

Dr Yashpal Singh Malik, organising secretary and college dean, said launched in 1990, ISVIB was a premier conglomerate organisation, comprising more than 500 veterinary scientists from disciplines related to animal health and production.

More than 100 participants registered for the conference that witnessed 35 guest speakers from India and abroad.

The event was conducted through six technical sessions on emerging/re-emerging animal infections and zoonoses, pathogen detection and pathogenomics, innovations in immunoprophylactics and therapeutics, antimicrobials and antimicrobial resistance, food safety and trade, and genomics in animal production and big data analysis.

On the occasion, ISVIB conferred society fellowships on Dr Madhusudan Hosamani, Dr Abhijit Mitra; Dr Praveen Malik, animal husbandry commissioner, government of India; Dr Sachinandan De, Dr S Manoharan and Dr SK Singh.

Dr H Rahman, regional representative, South Asia, International Livestock Research Institute, was the chief guest of the valedictory function, along with Dr Rafael Laguens, president, World Veterinary Association, Belgiuml; Dr KS Sandhu and Dr KS Palaniswami, vice-president, ISVIB, Chennai.

ISVIB secretary Dr A Thangavelu declared awards of the society.

The symposium concluded with recommendations to focus on emerging infectious diseases having zoonotic linkages through strengthening of one-health concept, enhancement of multi-institutional collaborations and development of molecular assays to detect food associated pathogens.

Co-organising secretaries Dr Deepti Narang and Dr RS Sethi extended the vote of thanks.