Inquiry against IIM Rohtak director: Don’t act on probe report till April 22, says HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday directed that inquiry ordered by the central government against the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak, director Dheeraj Sharma, may continue but effect to outcome of the same should not be given till April 22. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday directed that inquiry ordered by the central government against the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak, director Dheeraj Sharma, may continue but effect to outcome of the same should not be given till April 22. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The order was passed by the high court bench of justice Vinod S Bhardwaj upon being apprised by Vivek Singla, Sharma’s counsel, that even as the high court on March 20 ordered that Board of Governors (BoG) of the institute may meet, but any decision taken in respect of Sharma be put in abeyance. However, on April 9, Sharma got a mail about the terms of the probe initiated by the central government, which would amount to commencement of the inquiry.

On March 5, President Droupadi Murmu, in her capacity as ‘visitor of the institute’ who holds powers in this regard, had ordered the probe and given three months’ time to IIM Mumbai director professor Manoj Tiwari to complete the probe and submit a report to the Centre.

The probe is mainly into the tenure of Sharma, which started in 2017. Sharma is also facing allegations that his bachelor’s degree is in the second division, whereas the requirement for the post of director was of first division.

His first term as the IIM-Rohtak director came to an end on February 9, 2022, and in the same year, he got a second term on February 28. Sharma had challenged the probe order passed by the President last month. The stay against proceedings was continuing and hearing was scheduled for April 22. However, Sharma filed this plea highlighting that despite the stay order from the court, April 9 order has been passed.

In his submissions, additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain had said that the present application would be misconceived since the President as “visitor” is not a party to the main petition filed in March. He had also argued that granting of any interim order would amount to allowing Sharma’s prayer. However, the court did not agree with the issues pointed out by Jain.

The court, while deferring the hearing for April 22, said that the inquiry officer, IIM Mumbai director Manoj Tiwari may continue with the probe, however, the final outcome of the inquiry proceedings shall not be given effect till the next date of hearing.

“This court also feels that once an expedited schedule for hearing and the completion of pleadings has already been brought to the notice of respective authorities, and an interim order had been passed against the respondents, there was no terming emergency for initiating the proceedings at this stage when the same were being kept dormant for more than a month,” the court recorded, adding that no proceedings were initiated prior to April 9. “Apparently, the respondents have taken this step after being conscious that the high court would be closed for 10 days. This court finds that such an approach is an attempt to overreach the process of law,” the court recorded. The high court will remain closed for Baisakhi break from April 10 to April 20.