Inquiry marked after Ludhiana MP Bittu files complaint against local MLA over derogatory remarks

Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal on Monday marked an inquiry after Congress member of parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu filed a complaint against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Ludhiana West constituency Gurpreet Gogi Bassi for hurting religious sentiments by allegedly making derogatory remarks against his turban. Congress leaders filing a complaint to commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The police chief marked an inquiry to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) in the case.

A delegation of Congress leaders, including former councillors Jaswinder Thukral, Dilraj Singh, Iqbal Singh Sonu deco, Raja Ghai, Harkaran Vaid, Hari Singh Brar, Baljinder Bunty, Jaspreet Singh Jaggi and ex-chairman of beopar cell Jatinder Bedi met the Commissioner of police on behalf of Bittu.

Bittu in his complaint alleged that Gogi made controversial remarks against his religion and turban in an interview to a web channel a couple of days ago. He also added that despite making remarks against his beliefs, Gogi also circulated the videos of his interview on various social networking sites.

Bittu sought FIR against Gogi under sections 295A, 499, 500, 501 of the IPC and section 66A of Information and Technology Act 2000.

The video came after Bittu released his pictures of him inaugurating revamped Guru Nanak Stadium on March 13.

Commissioner of police Chahal stated that he has marked an inquiry to ADCP city 3. “The police will take appropriate action after the investigation,” he said.

Bittu and Gogi had indulged in a verbal spat on many occasions and made personal remarks against each other. Earlier, on Republic Day, Bittu and Gogi had indulged in a war of words in public when they confronted each other in Ghumar Mandi. The videos of the verbal spat had gone viral on social networking sites.

Gogi was not available for comments despite repeated calls and text messages by HT.