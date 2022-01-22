Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / INS Ranvir blast: Hamirpur sailor cremated with military honours
chandigarh news

INS Ranvir blast: Hamirpur sailor cremated with military honours

Surender Dhatwalia, Navy sailor, was cremated with full state and military honours on Friday at his native village in Hamirpur. He was killed in a blast on board INS Ranvir on January 18 in Mumbai
Surender Dhatwalia was among the three Navy sailors killed in a fire caused by an explosion in the air-conditioning compartment of INS Ranvir on January 18 at the naval dockyard in Mumbai. He was cremated with full state and military honours on Friday at his native village in Hamirpur. His daughter lit the pyre. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Surender Dhatwalia, Navy sailor, was cremated with full state and military honours on Friday at his native village in Hamirpur district. His daughter lit the pyre.

Dhatwalia, 47, was among the three Navy sailors killed in a fire caused by an explosion in the air-conditioning compartment of the guided-missile destroyer INS Ranvir on January 18 at the naval dockyard in Mumbai.

Dhatwalia belonged to Sathvi village of Barsar subdivision in Hamirpur district. Eleven sailors were injured in the incident. Serving as a Master Chief Petty Officer (MCPO), Dhatwalia joined the Navy 28 years ago.

The sailor is survived by his mother Kehro Devi, wife Neelam Kumari and two daughters. A pall of gloom descended on the Sathvi village when his mortal remains were brought to the village late on Thursday.

INS Ranvir was on “cross coast operational deployment” from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to its base port of Visakhapatnam. The Navy has instituted a board of inquiry to go into the cause of the mishap.

Destroyer INS Ranvir was commissioned into the Navy in October 1986. It is manned by a crew of 30 officers and 310 sailors and is equipped with surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, anti-aircraft guns, anti-missile torpedoes and anti-submarine rocket launchers.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Ind vs sa
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP