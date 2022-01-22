INS Ranvir blast: Hamirpur sailor cremated with military honours

Surender Dhatwalia, Navy sailor, was cremated with full state and military honours on Friday at his native village in Hamirpur district. His daughter lit the pyre.

Dhatwalia, 47, was among the three Navy sailors killed in a fire caused by an explosion in the air-conditioning compartment of the guided-missile destroyer INS Ranvir on January 18 at the naval dockyard in Mumbai.

Dhatwalia belonged to Sathvi village of Barsar subdivision in Hamirpur district. Eleven sailors were injured in the incident. Serving as a Master Chief Petty Officer (MCPO), Dhatwalia joined the Navy 28 years ago.

The sailor is survived by his mother Kehro Devi, wife Neelam Kumari and two daughters. A pall of gloom descended on the Sathvi village when his mortal remains were brought to the village late on Thursday.

INS Ranvir was on “cross coast operational deployment” from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to its base port of Visakhapatnam. The Navy has instituted a board of inquiry to go into the cause of the mishap.

Destroyer INS Ranvir was commissioned into the Navy in October 1986. It is manned by a crew of 30 officers and 310 sailors and is equipped with surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, anti-aircraft guns, anti-missile torpedoes and anti-submarine rocket launchers.