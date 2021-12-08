Inspect wealth of all ministers, HSSC chairperson: Naveen Jaihind

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) former Haryana president Naveen Jaihind on Tuesday sought an inspection of the wealth of all state ministers and Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) chairperson Bhopal Singh Khadri.

He made this demand while addressing press conferences in Ambala and Yamunanagar, where he targeted home minister Anil Vij and education minister Kanwar Pal, challenging them to take an oath of Gita that there has been no corruption.

“I will gherao the state assembly on December 17 and deliver cow dung and urine to all ministers. There are 30 lakh unemployed youth in the state and there are five lakh vacancies,” he said.

He also asked the Haryana Police to make public the names of ministers who were involved in the ‘scam’ as revealed by commission’s deputy secretary Anil Nagar during his remand.

Nagar, who was arrested by the state vigilance bureau last month, was dismissed from services by Haryana governor on Tuesday.

