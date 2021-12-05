International Gita Seminar: 100 foreign students of Kurukshetra University to present research papers

As many as 100 foreign students studying at Kurukshetra University will present their research papers on the Bhagavad Gita.

As per a statement issued by the Kurukshetra University, these students belong to Afghanistan, South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Mauritius and are studying in different departments of the university.

These students will present their research paper on ‘Contribution of the Holy Book Gita’ to the Freedom Movement’ during the International Gita Seminar which will be organised at Kurukshetra University on December 9.

The responsibility of organising this seminar has been entrusted with the Kurukshetra University administration. Organising secretary of the seminar, Professor Tejendra Sharma, said in the inaugural session of this seminar, speakers from various countries and states have been invited by the Kurukshetra University’s mass communication department.

There will be an online session on the second day of this seminar on December 10 and about 1,000 teachers and researchers of universities will participate in the discussion.

He said that on the closing ceremony of the seminar on December 11, a ‘Gita Sansad’ would be organised.

Sharma said the university has also invited several scholars from about a dozen countries, including the UK, the USA, Mongolia, Bulgaria, Afghanistan, and Mauritius for the International Gita Seminar 2021.