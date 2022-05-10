Interpol red corner notice sought against Pannun: Himachal DGP
The Himachal Pradesh Police will get a red-corner notice issued by Interpol against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, counsel general of pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), director general of police Sanjay Kundu said in a press statement on Monday.
He said in the past, misleading and threatening messages were received on the mobile phones and social media accounts belonging to journalists and public representatives through modern communication tools.
In the last week of July 2021, Kundu said, Pannun had sent a a minute-long recorded message to some people, wherein he had threatened to obstruct the hoisting of the national flag in the state on August 15, the Independence Day.
In another similar message, the government was held responsible for the anti-farmer laws and people of Himachal were warned to stay at home on August 15.
The DGP said they had registered a case at the cyber crime police station in Shimla on July 31 under various sections of the IPC, UAPA and IT Act.
The audio messages were analysed by the spectrum forensic science laboratory, Junga, in which the suspicious voice was found to be that of Pannun, said the DGP.
He said an analysis of the internet protocol address during the investigation had also revealed that these messages were transmitted from the USA using a web application.
“A red corner notice is being issued by the police against Gurpatwant Singh Pannu with the help of Interpol and soon, legal proceedings will be initiated and a chargesheet will be filed against him in the court,” Kundu said.
Khalistani flag issue taken up with Centre, says Jai Ram
A day after Khalistani flags were found hung at the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamshala, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state has discussed the matter with the Centre and more intel is being gathered.
“The government has taken the incident seriously. Earlier, they were only issuing threats but now they have executed their plans,” said Thakur while interacting with media in Shimla on Monday.
“We have raised this issue with the central government. We are gathering information on how this incident happened. We are getting a response from the Centre too,” he added. He said that an SIT has been constituted to thoroughly probe the case. “I have asked the police and the state intelligence agencies to remain on the alert,” he said, adding that not much details could be divulged at this hour.
Making an indirect reference to the change of rule in Punjab, the chief minister said, “I don’t want to speak much about one party, but its spokesperson had promoted the Khalistan cause on his social media account. Apprehensions being expressed by people are now coming true.”
‘Such things don’t happen overnight’
Opposition parties, meanwhile, have mounted an offensive against the HP government. The Congress termed the incident a ‘failure’ of intelligence agencies.
“Such things don’t happen overnight. It was a pre-planned act,” said Congress’ senior leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.
“The police could not provide security. Even CCTV cameras were not installed at the complex,” he said, while also castigating the ruling regime for the cancellation of constable recruitment exam due to paper leak.
The Aam Aadmi Party also slammed the state government for security lapses at important institutions like Vidhan Sabha. Party’s state spokesperson and retired DGP ID Bhandari said the incident was reflective of HP government’s non-serious attitude towards the internal security.
