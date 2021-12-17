Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Inter-state gang of buffalo thieves busted in Kaithal
Inter-state gang of buffalo thieves busted in Kaithal

The arrest of the accused has helped the Haryana Police solve 18 cases of buffalo theft registered in six districts of the state
The arrested gang members in the custody of Kaithal police on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 17, 2021 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

The Kaithal police have busted an inter-state gang that stole buffaloes from several districts of Haryana, with the arrest of four men.

Kaithal DSP Ravinder Sangwan said the accused had been identified as Kaamil, Tahir and Afis, all residents of Kairana town in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh (UP), and Sunil Kumar of Dadri, Haryana. Another member of the gang, who also belongs to UP, is absconding.

The DSP said the arrest of the accused had helped the police solve 18 cases of buffalo theft registered in six districts of the state. The accused have confessed to stealing 44 buffaloes in these cases.

He said two accused had been sent to judicial custody and two to two-day police remand.

