Inter-state gang of robbers busted, 7 members held

Four .32-bore pistols, three daggers, two cars, a scooter, a motorcycle, 10 mobile phones and two gold chains were recovered from the gang in Hoshiarpur
Seven members of a gang of robbers were arrested in Hoshiarpur and stolen items, including two cars and 10 mobile phones, were recovered. (Rerpesentative image)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 04:02 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Police busted a gang of inter-state robbers by arresting seven of its members and recovering arms, ammunition and a number of stolen items, including vehicles.

Hoshiarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kulwant Singh Heer said on Tuesday that four .32-bore pistols, three daggers, two cars, a scooter, a motorcycle, 10 mobile phones and two gold chains were recovered from the gang.

The accused were identified as Aditya Bawa and Maninderjit Singh, residents of Gobindpur in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jashandeep Singh of Shergarh in Sirsa, Kamaldeep Singh of Fateh Nagar in SBS Nagar, Harkamal and Tarwinder Singh of Hoshiarpur and Hukum Dev of Jharkhand.

Aditya Bawa was a sharpshooter wanted for kidnapping the manager of Punjab National Bank, Sirsa, the SSP said. He said that the gang had looted six petrol pumps in different cities of Punjab.

