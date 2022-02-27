Inter-University Archery Championship: Punjabi University leads tally on Day 2

Punjabi University, Patiala, sat atop the medal tally at the ongoing All India Inter-University Archery Championship 2021-22, being held at the sports complex of the Chandigarh University, Gharuan, at the conclusion of Day 2.

On the second day of the event, Chandigarh University’s Sumit managed to clinch gold in overall-Indian round with a cumulative score of 645.

Vasu Saini of the Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, came in silver-medal position with a total score of 643 out of 720, followed by Sajith Babu of University of Calicut, Kerala in bronze with a score of 643.

In the women’s competition, Dipti Bodra of Kolhan University, Chaibasa, Jharkhand took home the gold medal with a score of 611 out of 720.

M. Baby Devi of Manipur University secured the silver medal with a score of 607 and Aarti Prajapati of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer won the bronze medal with a score of 605.

Saurabh Maurya of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi University secured the first position in the 30-metre round (men) with the top score of 333 out of 360. B Divya of University Sports Board Kakatiya University, Telangana lifted the top prize in the women’s category.

At the end of day two, Punjabi University, Patiala was leading the medal tally with 4 medals including 1 gold, 2 silvers and 1 bronze. Guru Jambheshwar Science and Technology University, Hisar, was a close second with 5 medals including 1 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze. The third place saw a five-way tie.

As many as 1,350 archers representing 160 teams from all across the country are participating in the five-day championship, which is being organised in association with the Archery Association of India.

