Interview | Congress divided Punjabis, says Ashwani Sharma

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma is contesting the state elections from Pathankot assembly segment. In an interview with HT, he shared his views on election scenario in Punjab, the saffron party’s old and new allies, and its stand on various issues concerning the state. Edited excerpts:

Where do you see your party in the poll battle in Punjab?

People of Punjab are in a mood to give us a chance. There are many reasons behind it. The state has consistently seen change in power in the past. However, the issues that were raised 20-25 years ago have not died yet. The weaker section was being crushed at that time, and today as well. The BJP wants to come forward and take along every person who took birth on this soil, irrespective of caste, religion or other identities.

Will the BJP combine announce its CM face?

No. This is not a party of any individual or family. Barring the states where BJP CMs are working, the party contests the polls in all states with the face of PM Narendra Modi. After declaration of the results, such decisions are taken in the meeting of respective legislative party and parliamentary board. Above all, Punjab needs to be given a stable government.

According to opinion polls, the BJP combine is languishing on the fourth place. Still, you think the BJP can form government in Punjab?

During last elections, the opinion polls were giving 90-100 seats to the AAP; the result was entirely different. When Modi ji formed government at the Centre for the second time, had anyone imagined that the BJP would bag 303 seats on its own? There are still 10 days to go for the polling. I don’t think voters in this country or Punjab disclose their preference so easily. So, results of this election will also come in the BJP’s favour.

Do you think that the AAP is giving a tough fight to all main parties?

The AAP’s psyche does not match with Punjab’s, which is a very sensitive state situated along the international border. The AAP cannot take the state forward. What message do you want to give by staying at the house of extremists, who are settled in Canada after pushing the state in a pool of blood? We have earned peace and brotherhood very hard. The AAP is against our nature.

Is the BJP still holding grip over urban Hindus, considered its traditional vote bank?

The BJP wants to carry along all Punjabis with it. We are a party of all Punjabis. Hindus also love Punjabiyat. They too are born on this soil. So, it’s wrong to create such a division. The Congress is behind dividing Punjabis into Hindus, Sikhs and Dalits. Why don’t we all feel proud of being Punjabis? We should avoid these issues in the state’s interest.

What is Punjab BJP’s stand on traditional issues, such as river waters being shared with other states?

The BJP has always taken a stand in favour of Punjab. You can again read our statements. We feel Punjab needs water. It cannot afford its water being supplied to any other state.

How do you feel about contesting the polls without SAD?

Our alliance with the SAD was the need of the hour. It was formed at a time when Punjab needed to portray Hindu-Sikh unity or Punjabi unity, because the state had just got rid of militancy. So, we struck a deal of loss in Punjab’s interest. Thanks to this alliance, bitterness among the communities died. The decision of parting ways with the BJP has been taken by the SAD. We have made a new alliance keeping in view nationalism and security of Punjab. Captain Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa ji always cleared their stand in favour of national security and brotherhood in Punjab and against anti-national forces. Despite staying in the Congress, Capt Amarinder took stand on issues concerning the country cutting across party lines. So, Punjab needs his nationalistic image.

Is not Captain Amarinder’s association with Pakistani journalist Arusa Alam a threat to national security?

I don’t want to comment on anyone’s personal life. Second, he has given his clarification on his personal life time and again. Despite this issue being raised several times, people of Punjab accepted him as their CM twice.

On the one hand, BJP is trying to woo Sikhs, and on the other, its government in Haryana gave furlough to Gurmeet Ram Rahim ahead of these elections. Your comment?

Actually, we never consider Sikhs as separate from us. We all are Punjabis. And the Union Government has resolved many issues concerning the Sikh faith. All these are meant for uniting the society. As far as the furlough to Dera head is concerned, this is part of the judicial system. He was given the parole like others. We should not see this with political eyes. There is no role of any political party or government in this decision.

