Int’l Hereditary Angioedema Day: PGIMER providing affordable treatment for rare disease

PGIMER is equipped with advanced diagnostic facilities for Hereditary Angioedema, while its treatment is easily accessible and affordable
Around 150 patients from around the country who are presently getting treatment at PGIMER for Hereditary Angioedema. (HT File)
Updated on May 16, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByMandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh

In 2018, a 21-year-old woman from Dera Bassi, Mohali, took her two-year-old daughter to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, after the toddler suddenly got swollen lips, eyes and hands and started facing difficulties in breathing. For the child’s mother, it was a cause of concern, as she was also suffering from similar symptoms for the past three years, but it couldn’t be diagnosed.

After thorough examination, doctors at PGIMER found that the girl and her mother were suffering from Hereditary Angioedema — a rare disorder that affects approximately 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 50,000 people.

The woman and her daughter are among 150 patients from around the country who are presently getting treatment at PGIMER for Hereditary Angioedema. Angioedema is the rapid edema or swelling of the area beneath the skin or mucosa. It is normally an allergic reaction when accompanied by hives, but it can also be hereditary (non-itchy). Patients with hereditary angioedema often suffer from recurrent episodes of swelling in the skin, pain in the abdomen and occasionally life-threatening edema of the larynx (windpipe).

“In one such case, a man from Allahabad had lost his four brothers to this disease. Now, his four-and-a-half-year-old son is getting treatment at the hospital,” said Dr Ankur Kumar Jindal, assistant professor of Paediatric Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology, PGIMER.

Dr Jindal further added that PGIMER is the only institute in the country which offers a Doctorate of Medicine (DM) course in paediatric clinical immunology and rheumatology. The institute is also equipped with advanced diagnostic facilities for the disorder, while its treatment is easily accessible and affordable.

“During recent research on the disease, doctors at PGIMER identified a cluster of Hereditary Angioedema disease in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, where 20 patients in just one village were found infected. There are 30 more patients in the village who do not come for evaluation and testing. To conduct more research, PGIMER with the help of international organisations will soon start research on identifying a biomarker which can help us in early diagnosis,” Dr Jindal said.

International Hereditary Angioedema Day observed at PGI

The departments of paediatrics and dermatology, venereology and leprology, PGIMER, jointly observed International Hereditary Angioedema Day on Sunday by holding a conference under the auspices of Hereditary Angioedema Society of India (HAESI).

During the conference, Sunil Dogra, professor at department of dermatology, PGIMER and founder president of HAESI, elaborated on the need to increase awareness about this disease among physicians in India as there are likely to be more than 30,000 undiagnosed patients at present in the country.

