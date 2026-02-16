Intoxicated labourer stabs father to death in Dhandari Khurd

A 25-year-old labourer allegedly stabbed his father to death inside their single-room rented accommodation in Deep Colony, Dhandari Khurd, on Sunday afternoon. The police arrested the accused soon after the incident. The police said the accused was intoxicated at the time of the incident, making it difficult to immediately establish the motive behind the crime. The accused was under the influence of some drug at the time of his arrest.

The deceased has been identified as Sikandar Chauhan, 44, while the accused is his son, Umesh Chauhan, 25. The two were living together in a rented room whereas Umesh’s mother resides in their native village in Uttar Pradesh.

According to preliminary investigation, Umesh returned home in an inebriated condition after consuming “bhang” (cannabis) and began arguing with his father. Hearing the commotion, neighbours intervened and managed to calm the situation before leaving. However, minutes later, a resident noticed blood seeping out of the room. On entering, the neighbours found Sikandar lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds to his neck.

By the time residents gathered, the accused had fled the scene. The incident was reported to the Focal Point police, who launched a search operation and later tracked down Umesh.

Inspector Kulbir Singh, SHO of the Focal Point police station, said the accused was still under the influence of intoxicants and could not be properly questioned. “At present, he is only claiming that he killed his father because he used to harass his wife. However, the wife does not live with them in Ludhiana and stays in their native village in Uttar Pradesh,” the SHO said.

Further, the SHO added that the murder was carried out using a kitchen knife, with repeated blows inflicted on the neck. A case of murder is being registered against the accused, and further interrogation would be conducted once he regains full consciousness to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the killing.