Investment summit to boost industrial growth: CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the arrangements for the Progressive Punjab Investment Summit to be held from March 13-15 in Mohali, envisioning it as a decisive step towards accelerating industrial growth in the state. CM Bhagwant Mann releases the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026 logo along with industry minister Sanjeev Arora on Wednesday. (ANI)

Addressing the meeting, Mann said that the summit slated to be held on March 13-15 in Mohali will act as a catalyst to further give a major push to the industrial development in the state, which has already emerged as a favourite investment destination across the globe.

“This historic summit will offer a healthy platform to transform the destiny of the state by giving a major push to industrial development,” he said.

The CM said the consensus will be evolved to further chalk out a pro-industry action plan for the overall industrial development in the state after marathon discussions with international industrial giants.

“Highly appreciating the leadership qualities and entrepreneurial skills of Punjabis, he remarked, “Punjabis can do wonders anywhere in the world with their grit and stamina, “ Mann said.

Highlighting the theme of the summit, the CM said that the summit will be held on the theme of ‘Punjab Means Business - Policy to Practice.’

He said that the state government has already organised roadshows at Gurugram, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and in foreign countries like Japan, South Korea and others.

“The key sessions during the summit will include inaugural, valedictory, country sessions, plenary, sectoral sessions and others,” he added.

Terming the event a major opportunity for investors, Mann said that the summit will be a platform to showcase the investment opportunities in the state offering maximum incentives across the nation.

Earlier, Mann also released the logo of the summit. Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora, chief secretary KAP Sinha and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.