Investors also raised questions on the basis of which the Maya Garden Magnesia was issued partial completion certificate. (HT FIle Photo)
Investors of commercial project in Zirakpur stage protest

Investors say there are several deficiencies in the project like absence of electrical wiring, firefighting equipment, escalators and washroom fittings
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON JUL 02, 2021 01:28 AM IST

The investors of Maya Garden Magnesia, a commercial project on the Chandigarh-Ambala Highway at Zirakpur, held a protest against the builder for giving them possession without completing the project on Thursday outside the Punjab local bodies office in Sector 35, Chandigarh. They even lodged a complaint against the builder regarding loopholes in awarding of partial completion certificate.

Suresh Mehta, one of the investors said, there are several deficiencies in the project like the absence of electrical wiring, firefighting equipment, escalators, washroom fittings, NOCs from NHAI/environment/firefighting/pollution departments and questioned the basis on which the builder was awarded a completion certificate.

Another investor, Sukhbir Singh, said the builder promised investors an assured return of 12% per year until the completion of the entire project, which was scheduled for September 2022. He alleged that the builder went back on his promise and based on the faulty completion certificate awarded by the municipal authorities, is forcing the investors to take possession of the incomplete property and has already stopped paying them the promised returns.

He further said that there are more than 500 investors in the project and a majority of them are pensioners.

Deepak Jindal, managing director of Maya Garden Magnesia said, “We have partial completion certificate and have handed over the units to the investors only after completion. We are not sure why they are protesting.”

