Inviting Haryana CM for campaigning has shown BJP’s anti-farmer mindset: Chandigarh Congress chief

The BJP has again shown its anti-farmers mindset by inviting Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal to campaign in the city ahead of the municipal corporation elections, Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla said on Sunday

“How can BJP ask the Haryana CM to campaign in the city, as it’s the same leader who ordered that the farmers’ stir be crushed with muscle power by advising party cadres to take tit-for-tat action, pick up lathis and not to worry about the bail,” Chawla said.

The Chandigarh Congress also lashed out at the Saffron Party over its claims to have made the UT safe for women. “The BJP has run out of ideas and is in total confusion and utter distress, which is leading them to make baseless statements,” said Congress spokesperson Rajesh Sharma.

BJP Mahila Morcha National president Vanathi Srinivasan had stated a day earlier that the city has become safe for women during the party’s six-year tenure.

“However, as per the official data available with National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), the crime rate against women in Chandigarh has gone up in the recent years as 453 cases of crime against women were reported in 2017, 442 in 2018 and 515 in 2019. Even during the period of Covid lockdown in 2020, 301 such cases were reported,” said Sharma.

“The BJP-led MC had made a three-fold increase in water tariff and also burdened the residents with new taxes and cess. But, the residents have now made up their mind to throw out the BJP from power and will choose Congress in the upcoming corporation elections,” he said.

Cong campaign gets shot in the arm

The Congress party’s campaign got a shot in the arm, when hundreds of AAP leaders and workers from ward no. 15 led by Rajesh Kumar Azad, chairman of Azad Jan Seva, Society Small Flats, Dhanas; Jaivinder Singh, president; Kiran Pal, general secretary; Ramesh, adviser; Mahavir Chauhan, secretary and Sulekh, Som Pak, Summari, Pramod Kumar, Sharief, Akbar and Chander Pal, all executive members, entered the Congress fold on Sunday.

Rajesh Kumar and Jaivinder alleged that the genuine workers of AAP are being ignored and sidelined in Chandigarh by the party. “The manipulators and opportunists have hijacked the party. This is leading to suffocation of hard-working workers of AAP, who are leaving the party in hoards,” they said.