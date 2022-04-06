IPD services at Bathinda AIIMS likely by May

After a delay of one-and-a-half years, a 750-bedded indoor patient department (IPD) services at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Bathinda, is likely to start by May.

A dry run to audit healthcare infrastructure is underway with 100 patients being admitted to the hospital.

AIIMS executive director Dr DK Singh said the IPD complex has been handed over to the hospital administration and it is being tested for almost a month.

“Every day we are admitting two-three patients in the IPD with various medical conditions. Our teams are constantly monitoring the efficiency of various medical equipment. We are trying to get the IPD block inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya by May 31,” said Singh.

Besides 750 beds, the institute, which will cater to Punjab and parts of the adjoining districts of Haryana and Rajasthan, will have 19 operation theatres, and a fully-equipped intensive care unit (ICU) and a dedicated labour room with an exclusive OT under an expansion of IPD services.

Since the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of the AIIMS project on November 25, 2016, the ambitious project, located about 10-km from the city on Bathinda-Dabwali road, witnessed roadblocks and was delayed.

When then Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurated the outdoor patient department (OPD) on December 23, 2019, AIIMS was scheduled to open the IPD next year.

But the project development was hit from May 2020 onwards due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The director said the institute had performed over 1,000 surgeries at the makeshift OTs as a part of strengthening facilities.

“A catheterisation laboratory, commonly referred to as a cath lab, will also be functional by next month to cater to various medical requirements for heart patients. Preliminary testing is satisfying and complete auditing of the infrastructure is underway,” he added.

AIIMS has 33 departments with an average daily OPD footfall of 1,600 patients.

Dean Prof Satish K Gupta said with around 200 doctors, AIIMS is fully geared up to launch the IPD in the next few weeks.

“We have 12 super specialty departments, including cardiology, neurosurgery, oncology and nephrology, and all are equipped to roll out in the next phase. More medical faculty members are likely to join within two weeks,” Gupta said.