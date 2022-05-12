Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL betting racket busted in Panchkula, four arrested

The raid came following a tip-off about an IPL betting racket, being run by one Naresh Kumar, alias Nanak, who hails from Sector 12-A, Panchkula
An FIR was lodged against the four arrested men and the main accused, Naresh, under Section 13-A of the Punjab Gambling Act at the Sector 7 police station in Panchkula. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 12, 2022 02:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Police arrested four men involved in betting on the ongoing IPL matches following a raid at a rented house in Sector 7 on Tuesday night.

They were identified as Rohit Kumar from Vijay Colony, Fazilka; Govinda Ahuja from Hisar, but currently staying in a rented accommodation in Zirakpur; Dineshwar from Fatehabad; and Rohit Bhatia from Gagandeep Colony, Ludhiana.

Following the raid, conducted by a team of the crime branch, Sector 26, police also recovered 24 mobile phones, three laptops, two LED screens, two microphones, three internet dongles and 22,000 in cash. A notebook, which had details about the matches and a calculator, were also recovered.

The raid came following a tip-off about a cricket betting racket, being run by one Naresh Kumar, alias Nanak, who hails from Sector 12-A, Panchkula.

ACP Aman Kumar said the men had taken the house on rent two months ago. They would change their location every year and take rooms on rent to carry on the betting racket.

An FIR was lodged against the four arrested men and Naresh under Section 13-A of the Punjab Gambling Act at the Sector 7 police station.

