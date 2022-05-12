IPL betting racket busted in Panchkula, four arrested

Police arrested four men involved in betting on the ongoing IPL matches following a raid at a rented house in Sector 7 on Tuesday night.

They were identified as Rohit Kumar from Vijay Colony, Fazilka; Govinda Ahuja from Hisar, but currently staying in a rented accommodation in Zirakpur; Dineshwar from Fatehabad; and Rohit Bhatia from Gagandeep Colony, Ludhiana.

Following the raid, conducted by a team of the crime branch, Sector 26, police also recovered 24 mobile phones, three laptops, two LED screens, two microphones, three internet dongles and ₹22,000 in cash. A notebook, which had details about the matches and a calculator, were also recovered.

The raid came following a tip-off about a cricket betting racket, being run by one Naresh Kumar, alias Nanak, who hails from Sector 12-A, Panchkula.

ACP Aman Kumar said the men had taken the house on rent two months ago. They would change their location every year and take rooms on rent to carry on the betting racket.

An FIR was lodged against the four arrested men and Naresh under Section 13-A of the Punjab Gambling Act at the Sector 7 police station.