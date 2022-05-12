IPL betting racket busted in Panchkula, four arrested
Police arrested four men involved in betting on the ongoing IPL matches following a raid at a rented house in Sector 7 on Tuesday night.
They were identified as Rohit Kumar from Vijay Colony, Fazilka; Govinda Ahuja from Hisar, but currently staying in a rented accommodation in Zirakpur; Dineshwar from Fatehabad; and Rohit Bhatia from Gagandeep Colony, Ludhiana.
Following the raid, conducted by a team of the crime branch, Sector 26, police also recovered 24 mobile phones, three laptops, two LED screens, two microphones, three internet dongles and ₹22,000 in cash. A notebook, which had details about the matches and a calculator, were also recovered.
The raid came following a tip-off about a cricket betting racket, being run by one Naresh Kumar, alias Nanak, who hails from Sector 12-A, Panchkula.
ACP Aman Kumar said the men had taken the house on rent two months ago. They would change their location every year and take rooms on rent to carry on the betting racket.
An FIR was lodged against the four arrested men and Naresh under Section 13-A of the Punjab Gambling Act at the Sector 7 police station.
Alertness key to deal with sticky bombs: CRPF men told ahead of Amarnath Yatra
Central Reserve Police Force personnel, who will be deployed for the Amarnath Yatra slated to start on June 30, are being sensitised about the threat posed by “sticky bombs”, a senior officer said on Wednesday, asserting that alertness is the best way to deal with the problem. CRPF deputy inspector general Hiranagar Range Devender Yadav said alertness was the key to deal with the threat of sticky bombs.
Prime accused of Congress leader’s son’s murder held in Yamunanagar
The Yamunanagar Police on Wednesday arrested one of the prime accused in the murder case of Janu Valmiki, son of a local Congress leader and Dalit rights leader Rajinder Valmiki, identified as Manoj alias Shunty, carrying a reward of ₹25,000 on hValmiki'shead. Two suspects had earlier been arrested and two other prime accused remain on the run.
Sri Lanka crisis a wake up call against religious majoritarianism: Mehbooba Mufti
Peoples' Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the situation in Sri Lanka should serve as a wake up call for India and the BJP government as the country was treading the same path of religious majoritarianism and hyper nationalism as the island country. She called the bulldozing of minorities' houses unfortunate. “The judiciary is not coming forward to take suo-moto cognizance of such incidents. I hope justice is done,” she said.
Farmers oppose high-tension electric towers in Karnal fields
A high drama was witnessed at Bandrala village under Assandh sub-division of Karnal district on Wednesday as the farmers objected to erection of high-tension electric towers in their fields. Amid heavy police deployment, the officials reached the village with two earthmovers to start work on erection of the towers. But farmers from Ardana and Bandrala village held a protest and said they will not allow the government to install the towers until they get compensation.
Global City in Gurugram to be central business hub: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the Global City Project in Gurugram, to be developed under the aegis of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, will be developed as the central business district of Gurugram with focus on modern technology sectors and future oriented industries, low-carbon green infrastructure, easy living, skill building, and employment generation.
