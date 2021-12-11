Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / IPS officer suspended after being asked to join probe in multi-crore theft case in Gurugram
chandigarh news

IPS officer suspended after being asked to join probe in multi-crore theft case in Gurugram

The Haryana government on Friday placed under suspension IPS officer Dheeraj Kumar, who was asked to join investigation on the basis of a confessional statement made by an accused in an alleged multi-crore theft case in Gurugram
The 2013-batch IPS officer was posted as Commandant 3rd India Reserve Battalion, Sunaria in Rohtak and during suspension his headquarter will be in the office of DGP Haryana in Panchkula, according to an order additional chief secretary (home) Rajeev Arora issued on Friday. (IStock)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 01:03 AM IST
ByHTC & PTI, Chandigarh

The Haryana government on Friday placed under suspension IPS officer Dheeraj Kumar, who was asked to join investigation on the basis of a confessional statement made by an accused in an alleged multi-crore theft case in Gurugram.

The 2013-batch IPS officer was posted as Commandant 3rd India Reserve Battalion, Sunaria in Rohtak and during suspension his headquarter will be in the office of DGP Haryana in Panchkula, according to an order additional chief secretary (home) Rajeev Arora issued on Friday.

The suspension order does not mention the reason behind suspension of the officer, who was earlier posted as the Gurugram DCP.

The STF is probing a multi-crore theft case in the office of a company in a residential society in Sector 82 Gurugram that took place in August earlier this year. Some people, including a Delhi Police official, whose role had also come under scanner during investigations, have earlier been arrested in the case.

Kumar has been served two notices asking him to join investigations, inspector general of police, STF, Mamta Singh said over the phone on Friday.

RELATED STORIES

Referring to the confessional statement of an accused, she said, “There is a certain claim made by an accused in custody and now the matter with regard to the allegations made (against Dheeraj Kumar) is under investigation.”

The provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 were invoked in the case last month on the basis of a confessional statement of an accused, the IG said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP