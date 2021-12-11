IPS officer suspended after being asked to join probe in multi-crore theft case in Gurugram

The Haryana government on Friday placed under suspension IPS officer Dheeraj Kumar, who was asked to join investigation on the basis of a confessional statement made by an accused in an alleged multi-crore theft case in Gurugram.

The 2013-batch IPS officer was posted as Commandant 3rd India Reserve Battalion, Sunaria in Rohtak and during suspension his headquarter will be in the office of DGP Haryana in Panchkula, according to an order additional chief secretary (home) Rajeev Arora issued on Friday.

The suspension order does not mention the reason behind suspension of the officer, who was earlier posted as the Gurugram DCP.

The STF is probing a multi-crore theft case in the office of a company in a residential society in Sector 82 Gurugram that took place in August earlier this year. Some people, including a Delhi Police official, whose role had also come under scanner during investigations, have earlier been arrested in the case.

Kumar has been served two notices asking him to join investigations, inspector general of police, STF, Mamta Singh said over the phone on Friday.

Referring to the confessional statement of an accused, she said, “There is a certain claim made by an accused in custody and now the matter with regard to the allegations made (against Dheeraj Kumar) is under investigation.”

The provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 were invoked in the case last month on the basis of a confessional statement of an accused, the IG said.