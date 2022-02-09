Irregularities in land deeds: Haryana govt to take action against 232 officials

The Haryana government has decided to take action against 232 officials of the revenue department, 34 tehsildars and naib tehsildars, 22 clerks and 176 patwaris for registering of 9,774 parcels of agricultural land in Karnal division without a no-objection certificate.

As per the orders issued by the office of the financial commissioner and revenue and disaster management department additional chief secretary to the deputy commissioners of Karnal, Panipat and Kaithal districts, disciplinary action is to be initiated against the officials involved in the registration of 9,774 instruments without an NOC from April 3, 2017 to August 13, 2017 in the violation of Section 7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975.

The deputy commissioners were also directed to seek explanation from the officials concerned and send them to the government within 15 days so that disciplinary proceedings against them under Rule 7 of the Haryana Civil Service (P&A) Rules 2016 may be initiated.

Thirteen of the accused tehsildars are from Panipat district, 12 are from Karnal and nine are from Kaithal, while 10 registration clerks are from Panipat district, six are from Karnal and five are from Kaithal district. Similarly, 24 patwaris are from Kaithal, 21 from Karnal and 10 from Panipat district.

Of the 8,179 registration deeds without an NOC in Karnal, 4,734 were approved by Karnal (city) tehsildar Raj Baksh alone. Of the 1,290 registration deeds in Kaithal district, 810 had been approved by tehsildar Chotu Ram, who has retired. Similarly, 301 registration deeds without an NOC were reported from the Panipat district.

Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of the revenue and disaster management department, said that following complaints of irregularities, directions have been issued for taking action against 34 sub-registrars and joint sub-registrars (tehsildar and naib tehsildar), 22 registration clerks and 176 patwaris, including 119 from Gurugram division.

