Ishwar Singh is new Punjab vigilance bureau chief

The Punjab government on Thursday appointed additional director general of police (ADGP) Ishwar Singh, a 1993-batch Indian Police Service officer, as the new chief of the state vigilance bureau (VB).

Also read: Modi’s security breach: Supreme Court to hear PIL against Punjab govt on Friday

The notification regarding the appointment of Ishwar Singh as chief director, Punjab VB, was issued by governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Ishwar Singh replaces BK Uppal, who has been asked to report back to the department of home affairs and justice, for further posting.

Uppal, who was appointed by the Capt Amarinder Singh-led government, had proceeded on leave after chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi took over following which officiating Punjab director general of police (DGP) S Chattopadhyaya was given the additional charge of the vigilance chief.