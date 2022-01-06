Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ishwar Singh is new Punjab vigilance bureau chief
Ishwar Singh is new Punjab vigilance bureau chief

ADGP Ishwar Singh replaces BK Uppal, who went on leave after Charanjit Singh Channi took charge as CM in September
Additional director general of police (ADGP) Ishwar Singh was appointed as the Punjab vigilance bureau chief on Thursday. (HTfile photo)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 12:32 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Punjab government on Thursday appointed additional director general of police (ADGP) Ishwar Singh, a 1993-batch Indian Police Service officer, as the new chief of the state vigilance bureau (VB).

The notification regarding the appointment of Ishwar Singh as chief director, Punjab VB, was issued by governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Ishwar Singh replaces BK Uppal, who has been asked to report back to the department of home affairs and justice, for further posting.

Uppal, who was appointed by the Capt Amarinder Singh-led government, had proceeded on leave after chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi took over following which officiating Punjab director general of police (DGP) S Chattopadhyaya was given the additional charge of the vigilance chief.

Thursday, January 06, 2022
