ISI-backed narco-terror module busted in Barnala, three arrested

Police busted an ISI-backed narco-terror module, allegedly smuggling heroin and weapons from Pakistan, with the arrest of three persons and recovery of 2 kg heroin and an Austria-made Glock 9mm pistol from them. The accused in police custody in Barnala on Thursday. (HT File)

Deputy inspector general of Patiala range, Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that following a tip-off, Barnala police caught Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan, a resident of Hamidi village, with 52 gm heroin from the Fazilka-Barnala link road on January 10.

During sustained interrogation, Gagan gave up the names of his associates, Rajkaran Singh alias Goga, a resident of Chak Wajida, Fazilka, and Saraj Singh, a resident of Habibwala, Ferozepur. The two associates were subsequently arrested.

As per the police, Gagan’s interrogation and an analysis of electronic evidence revealed that the accused had come in contact with one Jaj Singh alias Jaji, a resident of Fazilka, when he was lodged in the Faridkot jail.

Jaj Singh is said to have been in contact with a Pakistan-based handler “Haji” , allegedly an ISI-linked agent. It was Gagan who got Rajkaran and Saraj in touch with Jaj Singh and eventually with the Pakistan-based handler to facilitate cross-border heroin and arms supply with the help of drones.

While initially a case under various sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Sections 111 (trafficking) and 112 (organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered, police added Section 113(3) (abetting, conspiring, or facilitating a terrorist act) and 152 (acts endangering the nation’s sovereignty) of the BNS and Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act as an espionage angle emerged. As per the police, the Pakistan-based handler used to send Gagan the bank details of his alleged “spies” in India to deposit money in their accounts. It was also found that Gagan had shared photographs of BSF posts as demanded by Pakistan handlers. He is a history sheeter, police said, adding that there are several drug cases registered against him in Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla. His associate Saraj is an accused in a 5kg heroin recovery case in Fazilka last October.