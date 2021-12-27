ISJK militant linked to Jammu and Kashmir cop’s killing shot dead in Anantnag encounter

Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday said that an Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) militant, who was involved in the killing of a police officer recently, was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday.

The slain militant was identified as Faheem Bhat of Kadipora, Anantnag.

“He had recently joined terror outfit ISJK and was involved in the killing of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mohd Ashraf, who was posted at the Bijbehara police station,” said IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

On Wednesday evening, unidentified militants had fired upon Ashraf near the police station, Bijbehara, who succumbed to his injuries.

In the past three days, the security forces have killed six militants in south Kashmir, including four on Saturday in two separate gunfights.

A police spokesman said they received information regarding the presence of a militant in Kalan village in the Sirgufwara area of Anantnag on Saturday evening following which a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police and the 3RR of the army.

The spokesman said as the presence of the militant got ascertained, he was given ample opportunities to surrender.

“However, he denied the surrender opportunities and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, the trapped terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter which has been identified as Faheem Bhat,” the spokesman said.

The police said that incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from his possession.

The police have registered a case under relevant Sections of law. “People are requested to cooperate with the police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitised and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any,” the spokesman said.

“Pertinently, in the last 48 hours, joint teams of police and security forces neutralised six terrorists in four successful anti-terrorist operations without any collateral damage,’ the spokesman added.

Four militants were killed in two separate encounters in Shopian and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir on Saturday.

Two militants killed in Shopian were identified as LeT terrorists, Sajad Ahmad Chak and Raja Basit Yaqoob. In the second encounter in the Hardumir area of Pulwama, officials said two terrorists were killed on Saturday afternoon who were identified as Nadeem Bhat and Rasool, alias, Adil, both affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit, Ansar Gazwat uL Hind.

On Friday, a Hizbul Mujahideen militant Shahzad Ahmad was killed in an encounter with forces in the Mominhall Arwani area of Bijbehara in Anantnag, the police said.