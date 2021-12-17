IT jobs, removing lal dora limits, on top of agenda for BJP for Chandigarh

Creation of 1 lakh jobs in the city’s IT sector, leasehold to freehold at affordable rates, regularisation of contractual employees, removing the limits of Lal Dora and need-based changes will be top on the agenda, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In its two-page “vision document”, released by the Union industries and commerce minister Piyush Goyal here on Thursday, the BJP made a mix of old and new promises in a bid to retain power.

Goyal, said, “Knowledge-based industries of 21st century like artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning and clean energy will be promoted to create more than 1 lakh jobs for the youth. We will set up incubation centres to support different kinds of startups.”

All contract workers will be regularised as per Supreme Court’s Uma Devi judgement, added Goyal.

Concerning village development, the BJP leader emphasised, “No municipal tax will be levied in villages without completion of their development projects. Ownership rights will be given to those living in the houses of EWS colonies built under the rehabilitation scheme.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The party’s manifesto, said Goyal, has been formulated based on more than 80,000 suggestions received from the city residents under the party’s campaign, “Mera Chandigarh - Mera Sujhav”, which it ran between November 27 and December 13.

On the issue of opposition banking on inflation as an election issue, Goyal, said, “In the wake of the Covid pandemic, inflation is a world-wide phenomenon as supply chains got disrupted, and commodity and fuel prices rose. But in India, we have managed to keep inflation under control and now its declining.”

Key promises in BJP manifesto

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Unfulfilled LS Promises in MC manifesto

The party has included many of its unfulfilled promises made in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in this year’s MC manifesto.

The party has assured that ownership rights will be given by eliminating the Lal Dora limit in villages on the lines of Haryana and all the construction outside it will be regularised.

The houses, commercial and industrial buildings aligned under the Chandigarh Housing Board, estate office, will be regularised.

The policy pertaining to converting all the commercial, industrial, and housing societies of the city from leasehold to freehold at concessional rates will be introduced while unearned profit policy will be terminated, said Goyal.

The manifesto reassured that city youth will be given the priority in jobs apart from OBC reservation which will be implemented here under the constitutional clause.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The party reiterated it would completely remove the garbage from Dadumajra dumping ground by installing highly advanced garbage processing plant.

Under the employee housing scheme, housing will be provided at affordable rates, the party has reassured.