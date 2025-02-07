I-T raids at Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh’s residence

The income tax department on Thursday conducted raids at the residence of Congress MLA and former Punjab Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh here, according to sources. Rana Gurjeet Singh (File photo)

Raids were also conducted at his other premises in Chandigarh, they said.

IT teams began their raids on Thursday morning with ITBP jawans deputed outside his residence, sources said.

During the raid operation, no one was allowed to leave the premises.

Singh is an MLA from Kapurthala seat. He had remained a minister in the previous Congress government.

His son Rana Inder Partap Singh is an Independent MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi.