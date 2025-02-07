I-T raids at Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh’s residence
ByPress Trust of India, Kapurthala
Feb 07, 2025 10:12 AM IST
Officials of the income tax department began their raids on Thursday morning with ITBP jawans deputed outside his residence, sources said. During the raid, no one was allowed to leave the premises.
The income tax department on Thursday conducted raids at the residence of Congress MLA and former Punjab Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh here, according to sources.
Raids were also conducted at his other premises in Chandigarh, they said.
Singh is an MLA from Kapurthala seat. He had remained a minister in the previous Congress government.
His son Rana Inder Partap Singh is an Independent MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi.