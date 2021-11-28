IT raids continue on Fastway cable owner for second day

Income tax (IT) raids on the premises of Fastway cable network and Jujhar Bus Service owner Gurdeep Singh Jujhar continued for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

The IT department had raided around a dozen premises of Jujhar on Friday, a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on the premises of the Fastway cable network and Jujhar bus service.

The ED teams left the premises on Thursday late evening and the IT department teams, comprising of over 100 officials accompanied by police officials, conducted raids at residential and commercial units situated in Ludhiana, Mohali, Haryana among other places at around noon on Friday.

The raids are being conducted at Fastway companies head office in Grand Walk Mall on Ferozepur road, residence of Gurdeep Jujhar in Green City on Ferozepur Road, offices/workshops of Jujhar Transport near bus stand and Jawaddi area and offices in Mohali among other places. The IT officials are tight-lipped over the raids.

ED had raided the properties of Jujhar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The department officials stated that they were probing Gurdeep’s links with Surinder Pal Singh, a former chief engineer of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).