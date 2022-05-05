It will be a direct fight between Congress & BJP in Himachal: Sukhu

Congress’ newly appointed campaign committee head for Himachal Pradesh, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, was given a rousing welcome on his way to Shimla from Parwanoo on Wednesday.

The three-time legislator said in Himachal, the contest was between the Congress and the BJP. “No other third party stands a chance,” Sukhu said.

“Our fight is against the BJP and its anti-people, anti-poor and anti-youth policies,” he said while expressing belief that the Congress will get a thumping majority in the Shimla municipal corporation elections.

Sukhu’s supporters carried him on shoulders when he reached the Congress state headquarters -- Rajiv Bhawan. He also held a roadshow, but the posters and flex hoardings erected to felicitate him did not carry pictures of party stalwart and former HP chief minister Virbhadra Singh. “Virbhadra Singh’s place is not in posters but in our hearts,” Sukhu explained.

During his speech, he harped on unity, but missed no opportunity to project himself as the future leader of the Congress. “Virbhadra ji always headed the Congress campaign committee, but the high command has now entrusted me with this responsibility,” he said while addressing party workers. “I wanted to contest elections, so I couldn’t become the party chief. The party had taken the decision that its chief will not contest any elections,” he said, while thanking Virbhadra, Anand Sharma, Kaul Singh and other Congress leaders who, he claimed, played a key role in shaping his political career.

“I have seen many ups and downs in my political career, but never ditched the Congress. It is due to my struggle that today, the party has appointed me to the post which was held by revered leader Virbhadra Singh for four decades,” he added. On the Congress’ CM face, Sukhu said he or she will be an MLA and could be from any district. He also launched a scathing attack on HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and said, “Jai Ram cannot even make decisions independently. I heard one of his (Jai Ram’s) speeches, wherein he said that no other CM carried out development works like him. Every chief minister says the same when he is on his way out.”

Sukhu also accused him of adopting a lopsided approach in carrying out development activities in the state. “Majority of the works have been only carried out in Seraj (Jai Ram’s assembly segment) and Dharampur, which is represented by his number-two minister,” he added.

“There is no factionalism in the party. When the BJP says that the Congress has many claimants for CM’s post, it’s clear that we have no dearth of efficient leaders,” he added.

HP Cong general secretary Anender Nauti joins AAP

HP Congress suffered a jolt as its state general secretary and farm leader Anender Singh Nauti joined the AAP in New Delhi. Nauti was the state convener of Samyukt Kisan Morcha and actively participated in the farmers’ protest.

Vice-president of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Charan Singh Zaildar, and more than two dozen other leaders also joined the AAP.

