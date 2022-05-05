Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / It will be a direct fight between Congress & BJP in Himachal: Sukhu
chandigarh news

It will be a direct fight between Congress & BJP in Himachal: Sukhu

Congress’ newly appointed Himachal campaign panel head Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu their party will get a thumping majority in the Shimla municipal corporation elections
Congress’ newly appointed HP campaign panel head Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu being welcomed in Shimla on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Congress’ newly appointed HP campaign panel head Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu being welcomed in Shimla on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Published on May 05, 2022 03:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla

Congress’ newly appointed campaign committee head for Himachal Pradesh, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, was given a rousing welcome on his way to Shimla from Parwanoo on Wednesday.

The three-time legislator said in Himachal, the contest was between the Congress and the BJP. “No other third party stands a chance,” Sukhu said.

“Our fight is against the BJP and its anti-people, anti-poor and anti-youth policies,” he said while expressing belief that the Congress will get a thumping majority in the Shimla municipal corporation elections.

Sukhu’s supporters carried him on shoulders when he reached the Congress state headquarters -- Rajiv Bhawan. He also held a roadshow, but the posters and flex hoardings erected to felicitate him did not carry pictures of party stalwart and former HP chief minister Virbhadra Singh. “Virbhadra Singh’s place is not in posters but in our hearts,” Sukhu explained.

During his speech, he harped on unity, but missed no opportunity to project himself as the future leader of the Congress. “Virbhadra ji always headed the Congress campaign committee, but the high command has now entrusted me with this responsibility,” he said while addressing party workers. “I wanted to contest elections, so I couldn’t become the party chief. The party had taken the decision that its chief will not contest any elections,” he said, while thanking Virbhadra, Anand Sharma, Kaul Singh and other Congress leaders who, he claimed, played a key role in shaping his political career.

“I have seen many ups and downs in my political career, but never ditched the Congress. It is due to my struggle that today, the party has appointed me to the post which was held by revered leader Virbhadra Singh for four decades,” he added. On the Congress’ CM face, Sukhu said he or she will be an MLA and could be from any district. He also launched a scathing attack on HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and said, “Jai Ram cannot even make decisions independently. I heard one of his (Jai Ram’s) speeches, wherein he said that no other CM carried out development works like him. Every chief minister says the same when he is on his way out.”

Sukhu also accused him of adopting a lopsided approach in carrying out development activities in the state. “Majority of the works have been only carried out in Seraj (Jai Ram’s assembly segment) and Dharampur, which is represented by his number-two minister,” he added.

“There is no factionalism in the party. When the BJP says that the Congress has many claimants for CM’s post, it’s clear that we have no dearth of efficient leaders,” he added.

HP Cong general secretary Anender Nauti joins AAP

HP Congress suffered a jolt as its state general secretary and farm leader Anender Singh Nauti joined the AAP in New Delhi. Nauti was the state convener of Samyukt Kisan Morcha and actively participated in the farmers’ protest.

Vice-president of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Charan Singh Zaildar, and more than two dozen other leaders also joined the AAP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Gaurav Bisht

    Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated Aajeevika Bhawan comprising 217 shops and 12 bakeries, and also laid the foundation stone for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>33 crore project to stabilise the sinking Ridge ground besides creating open space under the Shimla smart city project. (PTI file photo)

    Eye on MC polls, Jai Ram goes on inauguration spree in Shimla

    Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various development projects worth 63.06 crore at different localities of Shimla on Wednesday. He laid foundation stones for a parking near SDA complex and another one close to Auckland House School, along with a local bus stand near the Gurdwara Sahib.

  • A small opening found in the general area near fencing in Jammu’s Samba area suspected to be a tunnel. (HT Photo)

    Freshly dug cross-border tunnel detected by BSF in J&K’s Samba

    BSF on Wednesday detected a suspected underground cross-border tunnel in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a day after it exchanged sweets and pleasantries with Pak Rangers to mark Eid. BSF sources said the suspected tunnel was detected by the troops during the ongoing anti-tunnelling drive in the border outpost area of Chak Faquira around 5.30 pm.

  • CICU, in its letter to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal, urged the government to take steps to reduce price of steel, raw material, and commodities to bring down the inflation rate. (HT PHOTO )

    Increase in repo rate by 40 basis points will hit MSMEs: Ludhiana industry

    Businessmen running micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the industrial hub expressed shock over Reserve Bank of India's decision to increase repo rates (the rate at which Central bank lends short-term funds to commercial banks) from 40 basis points to 4.4%, and said the hike will adversely affect the sector. Repo rates have been increased for the first time since 2018.

  • Jalandhar and Amritsar have also found a place in the list and have been ranked at number 56 and 66, respectively. Surat has ranked first in the list. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Ludhiana bags 41st spot among top 75 in Smart City contest

    Ludhiana has found a place in the list of top 75 cities that have qualified the Stage 1 of the India Smart Cities Awards Contest-2022. It is the first time that Ludhiana has qualified and has been ranked 41 on the list. Jalandhar and Amritsar have also found a place in the list and have been ranked at number 56 and 66, respectively. Surat has ranked first in the list.

  • Rajveer Singh, deputy superintendent of police, STF, said a team of the STF apprehended David, alias Shooter, and his accomplice Lovepreet Sandhu of Shishu gang near Norang Ke Liliwala village with arms and drugs. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

    STF arrests 2 members of Shishu gang with arms, drugs

    The Special Task Force, Ferozepur, apprehended two members of Shishu gang and recovered two pistols, 60 gm of heroin besides 6.03 lakh drug money and a car in Ferozepur on Wednesday. Rajveer Singh, deputy superintendent of police, STF, said a team of the STF apprehended David, alias Shooter, and his accomplice Lovepreet Sandhu near Norang Ke Liliwala village. Both accused were proclaimed offenders in various criminal cases too, the DSP said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out