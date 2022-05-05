It will be a direct fight between Congress & BJP in Himachal: Sukhu
Congress’ newly appointed campaign committee head for Himachal Pradesh, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, was given a rousing welcome on his way to Shimla from Parwanoo on Wednesday.
The three-time legislator said in Himachal, the contest was between the Congress and the BJP. “No other third party stands a chance,” Sukhu said.
“Our fight is against the BJP and its anti-people, anti-poor and anti-youth policies,” he said while expressing belief that the Congress will get a thumping majority in the Shimla municipal corporation elections.
Sukhu’s supporters carried him on shoulders when he reached the Congress state headquarters -- Rajiv Bhawan. He also held a roadshow, but the posters and flex hoardings erected to felicitate him did not carry pictures of party stalwart and former HP chief minister Virbhadra Singh. “Virbhadra Singh’s place is not in posters but in our hearts,” Sukhu explained.
During his speech, he harped on unity, but missed no opportunity to project himself as the future leader of the Congress. “Virbhadra ji always headed the Congress campaign committee, but the high command has now entrusted me with this responsibility,” he said while addressing party workers. “I wanted to contest elections, so I couldn’t become the party chief. The party had taken the decision that its chief will not contest any elections,” he said, while thanking Virbhadra, Anand Sharma, Kaul Singh and other Congress leaders who, he claimed, played a key role in shaping his political career.
“I have seen many ups and downs in my political career, but never ditched the Congress. It is due to my struggle that today, the party has appointed me to the post which was held by revered leader Virbhadra Singh for four decades,” he added. On the Congress’ CM face, Sukhu said he or she will be an MLA and could be from any district. He also launched a scathing attack on HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and said, “Jai Ram cannot even make decisions independently. I heard one of his (Jai Ram’s) speeches, wherein he said that no other CM carried out development works like him. Every chief minister says the same when he is on his way out.”
Sukhu also accused him of adopting a lopsided approach in carrying out development activities in the state. “Majority of the works have been only carried out in Seraj (Jai Ram’s assembly segment) and Dharampur, which is represented by his number-two minister,” he added.
“There is no factionalism in the party. When the BJP says that the Congress has many claimants for CM’s post, it’s clear that we have no dearth of efficient leaders,” he added.
HP Cong general secretary Anender Nauti joins AAP
HP Congress suffered a jolt as its state general secretary and farm leader Anender Singh Nauti joined the AAP in New Delhi. Nauti was the state convener of Samyukt Kisan Morcha and actively participated in the farmers’ protest.
Vice-president of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Charan Singh Zaildar, and more than two dozen other leaders also joined the AAP.
Eye on MC polls, Jai Ram goes on inauguration spree in Shimla
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various development projects worth ₹63.06 crore at different localities of Shimla on Wednesday. He laid foundation stones for a parking near SDA complex and another one close to Auckland House School, along with a local bus stand near the Gurdwara Sahib.
Freshly dug cross-border tunnel detected by BSF in J&K’s Samba
BSF on Wednesday detected a suspected underground cross-border tunnel in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a day after it exchanged sweets and pleasantries with Pak Rangers to mark Eid. BSF sources said the suspected tunnel was detected by the troops during the ongoing anti-tunnelling drive in the border outpost area of Chak Faquira around 5.30 pm.
Increase in repo rate by 40 basis points will hit MSMEs: Ludhiana industry
Businessmen running micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the industrial hub expressed shock over Reserve Bank of India's decision to increase repo rates (the rate at which Central bank lends short-term funds to commercial banks) from 40 basis points to 4.4%, and said the hike will adversely affect the sector. Repo rates have been increased for the first time since 2018.
Ludhiana bags 41st spot among top 75 in Smart City contest
Ludhiana has found a place in the list of top 75 cities that have qualified the Stage 1 of the India Smart Cities Awards Contest-2022. It is the first time that Ludhiana has qualified and has been ranked 41 on the list. Jalandhar and Amritsar have also found a place in the list and have been ranked at number 56 and 66, respectively. Surat has ranked first in the list.
STF arrests 2 members of Shishu gang with arms, drugs
The Special Task Force, Ferozepur, apprehended two members of Shishu gang and recovered two pistols, 60 gm of heroin besides ₹6.03 lakh drug money and a car in Ferozepur on Wednesday. Rajveer Singh, deputy superintendent of police, STF, said a team of the STF apprehended David, alias Shooter, and his accomplice Lovepreet Sandhu near Norang Ke Liliwala village. Both accused were proclaimed offenders in various criminal cases too, the DSP said.
