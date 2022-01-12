ITF juniors tennis tournament: Top seed Chirag enters pre-quarters

Top seed Chirag Duhan defeated Deep Munim in straight sets 6-4, 6-1, in the first round to enter boys’ U-18 pre-quarterfinals during the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (Grade-2) being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10, on Tuesday.

Playing in the boys’ U-18 first round matches, Lucas Phanthala of France defeated Ronin Lotlikar 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets. Qualifier Manas Dhamne upset second seed Aman Dahiya in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 to surge ahead.

In the girls’ U-18 first round matches, top seed Shruti Ahlawat and M Safi outplayed Honoka Umeda of Japan in an easy match 6-2, 6-3. Second seed M Safi of Iran got the better of Nandini Dixit 6-0, 6-1 in a one-sided match.

Results(Main Draw)

Boys’ singles: Chirag Duhan (IND) [1] bt Deep Munim (IND) 6-4, 6-1; R Senthil Kumar (IND) bt Kasra Rahmani (IRI) 6-0, 6-3; Singo Masuda (JPN) bt Anirudh Sangra (IND) 6-3, 6-0; Aayush P Bhat (USA) [7] bt T Boosarawongse (THA) 6-1, 6-1; Aryan Shah (IND) bt Amir Milushev (UZB) [3] 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(2); Woohyuk Chang (KOR) bt Sarthak Arora (IND) 6-2, 6-2; Yuvan Nandal (IND) [5] bt Kei Quirijns (SUI) 6-1, 6-2; Monil Lotlikar (IND) (Q) bt R Sadeeshkumar (IND) 7-5, 6-2; Daksh Ashok Agarwal (IND) bt Poonthong Komopisut (THA) 6-4, 6-3; Lucas Phanthala (FRA) bt Ronin Lotlikar (IND) 6-4, 6-3; Rushil Khosla (IND) [6] bt Reiya Hattori (JPN) 6-2, 6-3; Daksh Prasad (IND) bt Jasmeet Duhan (IND) 6-4, 6-3; Manas Dhambe (IND) (Q) bt Aman Dahiya (IND) [2] 6-3, 6-4.

Girls’ singles: Shruti Ahlawat (IND) [1] bt Honoka Umeda (JPN) 6-2, 6-3; Jo-Leen Saw (MAS) bt Ruma Gaikaiwari (IND) 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-2; Hannah Nagpal (IND) bt Pushti Laddha (IND) 6-1, 6-4; Lanlana Tararudee (THA) [5] bt Niyati Kukreti (IND) (Q) 6-1, 7-6(3); Charmi Gopinath (IND) bt Suhani Gaur (IND) 6-3, 6-1; Vaishnavi Adkar (IND) [7] bt Renne Singla (IND) (Q) 6-2, 6-1; Vlada Mincheva (RUS) [6] bt Madhurima Sawant (IND) 6-0, 6-2; Tejasvi Dabas (IND) bt Sania Deshpande (USA) 6-2, 6-2; Suhihta Maruri (IND) [4] bt Darja Suvirojonkova (SRB) 6-4, 6-2; S Sirimalla (IND) [8] bt Janani Ramesh (IND) (Q) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3; S Verma (IND) bt Sharvani Shrestha (NEP) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; Kristi Boro (IND) bt Rutuja Chaphalkar (USA) 6-2, 6-4; M Safi (IRI) [2] bt Nandini Dixit (IND) 6-0, 6-1.