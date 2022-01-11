Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ITF juniors tennis tournament: Top seed Manas enters main draw
chandigarh news

ITF juniors tennis tournament: Top seed Manas enters main draw

Top seed Manas Dhamne beat R Senthil Kumar in straight sets in the final boys U-18 qualifying round to enter the main draw during the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (Grade-2) being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10, on Monday
The ITF Juniors tennis tournament was held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10. (Representative image)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Top seed Manas Dhamne beat R Senthil Kumar in straight sets in the final boys U-18 qualifying round to enter the main draw during the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (Grade-2) being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10, on Monday.

In the girls’ U-18 second qualifying round, Charmi Gopinath and Kotistha Modak won their matches and moved into the final qualifying round. Charmi Gopinath upset fourth seed Hannah Nagpal 4-1, 4-2. Kotistha Modak beat Gauri Mangaonkar 4-2, 4-0 in a one-sided match.

Results

Boys’ singles final qualifying round: Manas Dhamne (IND) [1] bt R Senthil Kumar (IND) [8] 4-1, 5-3.

Boys’ singles’ second qualifying round: Manas Dhamne (IND) [1] bt. Adhirit Awal (IND) 4-1, 4-0; R Senthil Kumar (IND) [8] bt Shivaraj Chandan (IND) 4-1, 5-3; Vineeth Mutyala (IND) [2] bt Tarun Korwar (IND) 4-2, 4-2; Jasmeet Duhan (IND) bt. R Sundararaman (IND) [7] 4-0, 0-4 [10-3]; Krish Tyagi (IND) bt Debasis Sahoo (IND) 4-0, 4-2; Monil Lotlikar (IND) [5] bt Akarsh Gaonkar (IND0 4-1, 5-4(5); Bhushan Haobam (IND) [4] bt Rishivandhan Sadeeshkumar (IND) 4-1, 4-2; Deep Munim (IND)[6] bt Saharia Choudhary (IND) 4-1, 4-1;

RELATED STORIES

(Girls’ singles’ second qualifying rd): Charmi Gopinath (IND) bt Hannah Nagpal (IND) [4] 4-1, 4-2; Kotistha Modak (IND) bt Gauri Mangaonkar (IND) 4-2, 4-0.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Delhi Covid-19 Cases
Horoscope Today
Vikram Vedha First Look
World Hindi Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP