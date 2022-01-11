Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ITF juniors tennis tournament: Top seed Manas enters main draw
ITF juniors tennis tournament: Top seed Manas enters main draw

Top seed Manas Dhamne beat R Senthil Kumar in straight sets in the final boys U-18 qualifying round to enter the main draw during the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (Grade-2) being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10, on Monday
The ITF Juniors tennis tournament was held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10. (Representative image)
Published on Jan 11, 2022
Chandigarh

In the girls’ U-18 second qualifying round, Charmi Gopinath and Kotistha Modak won their matches and moved into the final qualifying round. Charmi Gopinath upset fourth seed Hannah Nagpal 4-1, 4-2. Kotistha Modak beat Gauri Mangaonkar 4-2, 4-0 in a one-sided match.

Results

Boys’ singles final qualifying round: Manas Dhamne (IND) [1] bt R Senthil Kumar (IND) [8] 4-1, 5-3.

Boys’ singles’ second qualifying round: Manas Dhamne (IND) [1] bt. Adhirit Awal (IND) 4-1, 4-0; R Senthil Kumar (IND) [8] bt Shivaraj Chandan (IND) 4-1, 5-3; Vineeth Mutyala (IND) [2] bt Tarun Korwar (IND) 4-2, 4-2; Jasmeet Duhan (IND) bt. R Sundararaman (IND) [7] 4-0, 0-4 [10-3]; Krish Tyagi (IND) bt Debasis Sahoo (IND) 4-0, 4-2; Monil Lotlikar (IND) [5] bt Akarsh Gaonkar (IND0 4-1, 5-4(5); Bhushan Haobam (IND) [4] bt Rishivandhan Sadeeshkumar (IND) 4-1, 4-2; Deep Munim (IND)[6] bt Saharia Choudhary (IND) 4-1, 4-1;

(Girls’ singles’ second qualifying rd): Charmi Gopinath (IND) bt Hannah Nagpal (IND) [4] 4-1, 4-2; Kotistha Modak (IND) bt Gauri Mangaonkar (IND) 4-2, 4-0.

