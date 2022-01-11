ITF juniors tennis tournament: Top seed Manas enters main draw

Top seed Manas Dhamne beat R Senthil Kumar in straight sets in the final boys U-18 qualifying round to enter the main draw during the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (Grade-2) being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10, on Monday.

In the girls’ U-18 second qualifying round, Charmi Gopinath and Kotistha Modak won their matches and moved into the final qualifying round. Charmi Gopinath upset fourth seed Hannah Nagpal 4-1, 4-2. Kotistha Modak beat Gauri Mangaonkar 4-2, 4-0 in a one-sided match.

Results

Boys’ singles final qualifying round: Manas Dhamne (IND) [1] bt R Senthil Kumar (IND) [8] 4-1, 5-3.

Boys’ singles’ second qualifying round: Manas Dhamne (IND) [1] bt. Adhirit Awal (IND) 4-1, 4-0; R Senthil Kumar (IND) [8] bt Shivaraj Chandan (IND) 4-1, 5-3; Vineeth Mutyala (IND) [2] bt Tarun Korwar (IND) 4-2, 4-2; Jasmeet Duhan (IND) bt. R Sundararaman (IND) [7] 4-0, 0-4 [10-3]; Krish Tyagi (IND) bt Debasis Sahoo (IND) 4-0, 4-2; Monil Lotlikar (IND) [5] bt Akarsh Gaonkar (IND0 4-1, 5-4(5); Bhushan Haobam (IND) [4] bt Rishivandhan Sadeeshkumar (IND) 4-1, 4-2; Deep Munim (IND)[6] bt Saharia Choudhary (IND) 4-1, 4-1;

(Girls’ singles’ second qualifying rd): Charmi Gopinath (IND) bt Hannah Nagpal (IND) [4] 4-1, 4-2; Kotistha Modak (IND) bt Gauri Mangaonkar (IND) 4-2, 4-0.