ITF Tennis Tour Juniors meet: Bhushan upsets fifth seed Yuvan

Qualifier Bhushan Haobam upset fifth seed Yuvan Nandal in a three-set marathon match to enter the boys’ U-18 quarterfinals during the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (Grade-2) at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10 on Wednesday.

In the first set, both players played high-level tennis, but Bhushan won the tie-breaker. In the second set, Yuvan came back strongly with his aggressive game and won 6-2. But Bhushan used his experience and closed the final set and the match with 6-4.

Another qualifier Manas Dhamne knocked out Daksh Prasad 6-3, 6-4. Top seed Chirag Duhan, Fadi Bidan of Lebanon and Woohyuk Chang of Korea also advanced into the singles quarterfinals.

In the girls’ U-18 singles pre-quarterfinals, top seed Shruti Ahlawat defeated Jo-Leen Saw of Malaysia in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. Sixth seed Vlada Mincheva of Russia defeated last week ITF Juniors Grade-3 Winner Tejasvi Dabas 6-0, 3-0, who retired. Second seed M Safi of Iran, seventh seed Vaishnavi Adkhar of India and Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand also entered the quarterfinals.

In the boys’ doubles match, top seed Aman Dahiya and his partner, Chirag Duhan of India, beat Poonthonq Komopisut of Thailand and Shingo Masuda of Japan in straight sets 6-1, 6-2, in the first round.

In the girls’ doubles tie, Vlada Mincheva of Russia and her partner, Anya Murthy of USA, defeated Vanya Arora of India and Mahika Khanna of India 6-0, 6-0 to enter the second round.

Results:

(Pre-quarterfinals)

Boys’: Chirag Duhan (IND) [1] bt R Senthil Kumar (IND) 6-3, 6-2, Aayush P Bhat (USA) [7] bt Singo Masuda (JPN) 6-2, 6-3, Woohyuk Chang (KOR) bt Aryan Shah (IND) 6-3, 6-3, Bushan Haobam (IND) (Q) bt Yuvan Nandal (IND) [5] 7-6(6), 2-6, 6-4, Daksh Ashok Agarwal (IND) bt Monil Lotlikar (IND) (Q) 4-4 Ret, Lucas Phanthala (FRA) bt Denim Yadav (IND) [4] 6-3, 6-2, Fadi Bidan (LBN) bt Rushil Khosla (IND) [6] 6-3, 6-2, Manas Dhamne (IND) (Q) bt Daksh Prasad (IND) 6-3, 6-4.

Girls’: Shruti Ahlawat (IND) [1] bt Jo-Leen Saw (MAS) 6-2, 6-4, Lanlana Tararudee (THA) [5] bt Hannah Nagpal (IND) 6-2, 6-2, Lakshmi Gowda (IND) bt Charmi Gopinath (IND) 6-2, 6-3, Vaishnavi Adkar (IND) [7] bt Anya Murthy (USA) 6-1, 6-1, Vlada Mincheva (RUS) [6] bt Tejasvi Dabas (IND) 6-0, 3-0 Ret, Suhihta Maruri (IND) [4] bt Kotistha Modak (IND) (Q) 6-4, 6-3, S Sirimalla (IND) [8] bt S Verma (IND) 6-2, 6-0, M Safi (IRI) [2] bt Kristi Boro (IND) 6-2, 6-1.