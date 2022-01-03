Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ITF World Juniors tennis tournament: Deep, Niyati qualify for main draw
chandigarh news

ITF World Juniors tennis tournament: Deep, Niyati qualify for main draw

Top seeds Deep Munim and Niyati Kukreti won their matches in the boys’ U-18 and girls’ U-18 final qualifying round, respectively, to enter the main draw of the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (Grade-3) Tournament at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, on Sunday
During the ITF World Juniors tennis tournament, Deep Munim outplayed Krish Tyagi 4-6, 7-6(1) [10-4] while Niyati Kukreti routed Sreenidhi Reddy Amireddy 6-4, 6-3. (Representative image)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 01:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Top seeds Deep Munim and Niyati Kukreti won their matches in the boys’ U-18 and girls’ U-18 final qualifying round, respectively, to enter the main draw of the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (Grade-3) Tournament at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, on Sunday. Deep Munim outplayed Krish Tyagi 4-6, 7-6(1) [10-4] while Niyati Kukreti routed Sreenidhi Reddy Amireddy 6-4, 6-3.

Resultsof singles final qualifying round

Boys’ U-18: Deep Munim [1] bt Krish Tyagi 4-6, 7-6(1) [10-4]; Akarsh Gaonkar [6] bt Aryan Arora 6-4, 6-1; Kabir Chhabria [5] bt Arunava Majumder [3] 6-0, 6-3; Senthil Kumar R [4] bt Hitesh Chauhan [8] 6-3, 1-6 [10-8].

Girls’ U-18: Niyati Kukreti [1] bt Sreenidhi Reddy Amireddy 6-4, 6-3; Janani Ramesh [5] bt Hitakamya Singh Narwal 3-6, 6-4 [10-5], Suryanshi bt Harleen Kaur Dhanda 6-0, 6-1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP