ITF World Juniors tennis tournament: Deep, Niyati qualify for main draw

Top seeds Deep Munim and Niyati Kukreti won their matches in the boys’ U-18 and girls’ U-18 final qualifying round, respectively, to enter the main draw of the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (Grade-3) Tournament at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, on Sunday. Deep Munim outplayed Krish Tyagi 4-6, 7-6(1) [10-4] while Niyati Kukreti routed Sreenidhi Reddy Amireddy 6-4, 6-3.

Resultsof singles final qualifying round

Boys’ U-18: Deep Munim [1] bt Krish Tyagi 4-6, 7-6(1) [10-4]; Akarsh Gaonkar [6] bt Aryan Arora 6-4, 6-1; Kabir Chhabria [5] bt Arunava Majumder [3] 6-0, 6-3; Senthil Kumar R [4] bt Hitesh Chauhan [8] 6-3, 1-6 [10-8].

Girls’ U-18: Niyati Kukreti [1] bt Sreenidhi Reddy Amireddy 6-4, 6-3; Janani Ramesh [5] bt Hitakamya Singh Narwal 3-6, 6-4 [10-5], Suryanshi bt Harleen Kaur Dhanda 6-0, 6-1.