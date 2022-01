ITF World Juniors tennis tournament: Muni Ananth topples top seed Denim

Riding high on top form, Ananth Mani overpowered top seed Denim Yadav 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in a three-set boys’ U-18 first round match during the ongoing ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (Grade-3) Tournament being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10 on Monday.

Another unseeded player Monil Lotlikar upset sixth seed Ilya Mukhin of Russia 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets to advance further. Second seed Yuvan Nandal defeated Manas Dhamne in straight sets. Bushan Haobam defeated Vineeth Mutyala 7-6(6), 6-3.

In the girls’ U-18 singles’ first round, top seed Suhitha Maruri beat Sukhmani Bhandari 6-3, 6-2 to sail through to the next round. Anya Murthy defeated H Narwal in straight sets. S Srimalla, Tejasvi Dabas and third seed Vaishnavi Adkar also advanced into the next round.

Results (Main Draw)

Boys: Muni Ananth Mani (IND) bt Denim Yadav (IND) [1] 4-6, 6-3, 6-1; T Boosarawongse (THA) bt Daksh Prasad (IND) 6-1, 6-3; Daksh Ashok Agarwal (IND) bt Arunava Majumder (IND) 6-1, 6-1; Monil Lotlikar (IND) bt Ilya Mukhin (RUS) [6] 6-4, 6-1; Rushil Khosla (IND) [4] bt Reiya Hattori (JPN) 6-4, 7-5; Krish Tyagi (IND) bt Aarav Samrat Had (NEP) 6-4, 6-2; Anish Kundu (IND) bt Anirudh Sangra (IND) 6-3, 7-6(3); Aayush P Bhat (USA) [5] bt Ronin Lotlikar (IND) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Bushan Haobam (IND) bt Vineeth Mutyala (IND) 7-6(6), 6-3; Shingo Masuda (JPN) bt Sarthak Arora (IND) 6-3, 6-2; Poonthong Komopisut (THA) bt Udit Gogoi (IND) 6-0, 6-3; Yuvan Nandal (IND) [2] bt Manas Dhamne (IND) 6-4, 6-4.

Girls: Suhitha Maruri (IND) [1] bt Sukhmani Bhandari (IND) 6-3, 6-2; Anya Murthy (USA) bt H Narwal (IND) 6-2, 6-0; Madhurima Sawant (IND) bt R Mahajan (IND) 4-6, 6-0, 6-1; Tamanna Takoria (IND) bt Suhani Gaur (IND) 6-2, 2-6, 6-2; S Sirimalla (IND) [4] bt Saloni Tamang (NEP) 6-3, 6-1; Chahana Budhbhatti (IND) bt Riya Kaushik (IND) 6-1, 6-1; Tejasvi Dabas (IND) bt Saina Deshpande (USA) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; Sonal Patil (IND) [8] bt Diva Bhatia (IND) 7-5, 6-3; Rutuja Chaphalkar (USA) bt Lakshmi Gowda (IND) 6-1, 6-2; Vaishnavi Adkar (IND) [3] bt Nandini Dixit (IND) 7-5(6), 6-1.