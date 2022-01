ITF World Juniors tennis tournament: Yuvan, Saheb enter quarter-finals

Second seed Yuvan Nadal and Saheb Sodhi won their respective boys’ U-18 singles matches to enter the quarter-finals of the ongoing ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors (Grade-3) Tournament being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium in Sector 10 on Thursday.

Nandal defeated Poonthong Komopisut of Thailand in a three-set match, 1-4, 5-3, 10-8. Third seed Sodhi outplayed Shingo Masuda of Japan 4-1, 4-1 in straight sets. Muni Ananth, Daksh Ashok, Rushil Khosla, Ayush P Bhat and Bhushan Haobam also advanced into the quarter-finals.

In the girls’ singles pre-quarterfinals, Anya Murthy upset top seed Suhitha Maruri in a three-set marathon match. Second seed of Thailand L Tararudee also advanced into the quarter-finals. L Tararudee defeated qualifier Janani Ramesh in one-sided match 4-1, 4-0. Fourth seed S Sirimalla, Vaishnavi Adkar and Renne Singla also entered the quarter-finals.

Pre-quarterfinals results

Boys’ U-18: Muni Ananth Mani (IND) bt T Boosarawongse (THA) 4-5(9) 5-4(3) 10-6; Daksh Ashok Agarwal (IND) bt Monil Lotlikar (IND) 5-3, 4-1; Rushil Khosla (IND) [4] bt Krish Tyagi (IND) 4-2, 5-4(5); Aayush P Bhat (USA) [5] bt Anish Kundu (IND) 4-0, 4-0; Bushan Haobam (IND) bt Akarsh Gaonkar (IND) (Q) 4-1, 4-0; Saheb Sodhi (IND) [3] bt Shingo Masuda (JPN) 4-1, 4-1; Fadi Bidan (LBN) bt Aryan Shah (IND) [8] 3-5, 5-4(6), 11-9; Yuvan Nandal (IND) [2] bt Poonthong Komopisut (THA) 1-4, 5-3, 10-8.

Girls’ U-18: Anya Murthy (USA) bt Suhitha Maruri (IND) [1] 2-4, 4-2, 10-1; Tamanna Takoria (IND) bt Madhurima Sawant (IND) 5-3, 4-2; S Sirimalla (IND) [4] bt Chahana Budhbhatti (IND) 4-1, 4-1; Tejasvi Dabas (IND) bt A Prabha Lakshmi [6] 5-4, 5-4(1); Pushti Laddha (IND) (Q) bt Sonal Patil (IND) [8] 5-3, 2-4, 10-7; Vaishnavi Adkar (IND) [3] bt Rutuja Chaphalkar (USA) 4-0, 4-2; Renne Singla (IND) bt R Gaikaiwari (IND) [5] 3-5, 4-1, 14-12; L Tararudee (THA) [2] bt Janani Ramesh (IND) (Q) 4-1, 4-0.