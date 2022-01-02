Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors: Seeds Deep Munim and Pushti Laddha progress
chandigarh news

ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors: Seeds Deep Munim and Pushti Laddha progress

Boys’ top seed Deep Munim and girls’ second seed Pushti Laddha notched up contrasting wins in the opening rounds of the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors tournament’s qualification rounds, being played at CLTA, Sector 10.
Boys’ top seed Deep Munim progressed into the second round of the qualifiers at the Chandigarh ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors as did girls’ second seed Pushti Laddha. (HT File)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 03:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Top seed Deep Munim on Saturday breezed past Parag Jain 6-1, 6-0 in the boys’ singles first round qualification match at the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Grade tournament, being played at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) Stadium, Sector 10.

In the other boys’ singles qualification round results, Yashvardhan Gaur defeated Tarun Sharma in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. Sixth seed Akarsh Gaonkar, Arnava Majumdar and Hitesh Chauhan were among the others to book their spots in the next round.

Second seed Pushti Laddha, meanwhile, was made to fight hard in her opening round girls’ singles qualification match. She was a 6-3, 3-6 [11-9] winner over Soha Singh.

Harleen Kaur Dhanda scored the upset of the day, ousting sixth seed Gouri Mangaonkar 7-6(6), 6-2. In other results, Suryanshi Tanwar, Samaira Malik, Harnoor Sidhu, Sohani Gaur and Diva Bhatia also progressed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP