ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors: Seeds Deep Munim and Pushti Laddha progress

Boys’ top seed Deep Munim and girls’ second seed Pushti Laddha notched up contrasting wins in the opening rounds of the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors tournament’s qualification rounds, being played at CLTA, Sector 10.
Boys’ top seed Deep Munim progressed into the second round of the qualifiers at the Chandigarh ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors as did girls’ second seed Pushti Laddha. (HT File)
Boys' top seed Deep Munim progressed into the second round of the qualifiers at the Chandigarh ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors as did girls' second seed Pushti Laddha.
Published on Jan 02, 2022 03:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Top seed Deep Munim on Saturday breezed past Parag Jain 6-1, 6-0 in the boys’ singles first round qualification match at the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors Grade tournament, being played at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) Stadium, Sector 10.

In the other boys’ singles qualification round results, Yashvardhan Gaur defeated Tarun Sharma in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. Sixth seed Akarsh Gaonkar, Arnava Majumdar and Hitesh Chauhan were among the others to book their spots in the next round.

Second seed Pushti Laddha, meanwhile, was made to fight hard in her opening round girls’ singles qualification match. She was a 6-3, 3-6 [11-9] winner over Soha Singh.

Harleen Kaur Dhanda scored the upset of the day, ousting sixth seed Gouri Mangaonkar 7-6(6), 6-2. In other results, Suryanshi Tanwar, Samaira Malik, Harnoor Sidhu, Sohani Gaur and Diva Bhatia also progressed.

