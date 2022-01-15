IT Park Housing Scheme: CHB officials told to expedite process to get environmental clearance

UT adviser Dharam Pal on Friday directed the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) to speed up the process to get the environmental clearance from the Centre for the general housing scheme that is coming up at IT Park.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Most other major clearances are already in place and CHB has already received approvals for revised building plans and drawings.

Pal, who is also chairman CHB, reviewed the progress of the report and gave his nod to the project plans.

“He directed the officials to submit the environment clearance proposal to the local forest and wildlife department at the earliest so that they can forward it to the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change for approval,” said a CHB official.

A four-bedroom flat under the scheme is likely to cost nearly ₹2.75 crore, a three-bedroom flat ₹1.90 crore and a two-bedroom flat ₹1.30 crore. The prices will be finalised after all clearances are in place. The CHB is also planning to construct flats for MLAs and officials of the Punjab and Haryana governments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The administration has given the board exemption from constructing EWS houses in this pocket, subject to the condition that it constructs EWS houses equal to 15% of the dwelling units at a separate location. These EWS flats are proposed to be constructed at Sector 54 for which land has already been allotted, but encumbrance free physical possession of land is yet to be handed over to CHB.

Know the scheme

728 flats of three categories will come up in seven-storey towers on IT Park plots 1 and 2

These include 28 four-bedroom, 448 three-bedroom and 252 two-bedroom flats

Spread over 16.6 acres, the towers will have two basements with a provision for parking of two cars for each flat, in addition to surface parking for visitors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}